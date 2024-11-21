Houston Roughnecks Announce 2025 Home Game Themes

November 21, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Roughnecks today announced its five home game themes for the 2025 UFL season at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium.

Home game themes include: Space City; H-Town Proud; Faith, Family, Football; Hats Off to Heroes; and Houston Huddle-Up. Each home game will offer unique fan experiences, pre-game activities, special gameday presentation elements, group ticket offers, community partnerships, and exclusive promotional items and giveaways.

"Each home game is centered around a special theme, celebrating the diverse attributes that are uniquely Houston," said Houston Roughnecks VP of Team Business and Event Operations Catherine Schultz.

2025 Home Game Themes:

- Space City: A celebration of Houston's space legacy

- H-Town Proud: Honoring the city we call home

- Faith, Family, Football: A game dedicated to what matters most

- Hats Off to Heroes: Recognizing our members in the community who protect and serve

- Houston Huddle-Up: Inspiring the next generation of students, while celebrating education, innovation and our city's amazing teachers

More details on the programming and activation surrounding the Roughnecks home games will be announced at a later date. Ticketmaster will serve as the Official Ticketing Partner of the UFL. To purchase season tickets, Roughneck fans can visit here.

The 2025 UFL season kicks off Friday, March 28 with a 10-week regular season schedule, followed by two conference championship games, and the UFL Championship Game, set for June 14.

