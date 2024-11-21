Michigan Panthers Announce Game Themes for 2025 Season

DETROIT, Michigan - The Michigan Panthers have announced the team's game themes planned for the upcoming 2025 season.

"We are extremely excited to announce the themes around each of our games heading into next season," Vice President of Team Business & Event Operations Scott Schiff said. "The focus of our season will be commending local heroes, thanking fans and honoring the 1983 team as well as hosting activations for a youth day. We can't wait for the season to get here and celebrate with our fans."

While the exact dates are still to be announced, the theme nights will coincide with the Panthers' five home games in 2025. The home opener will be a celebration of spring football returning for another season in Detroit as the "Panthers' Opening Kickoff." The team's second home game will be a nod to the 1983 Michigan Panthers team, properly dubbed the "Throwback Game." Michigan's third home game will be "Kids Day with the Michigan Panthers" and will have activations for kids of all ages. The team's fourth game will focus on honoring the heroes in Michigan with the "Hats off to Heroes" game. The final home game of the season will be the Panthers' "Fan Appreciation Game," celebrating those who bring the energy each week to Ford Field.

Additional promotions around each game will be announced closer to the season.

The full schedule of game themes is listed below:

2025 Michigan Panthers Game Themes:

- Home Game 1 - Panthers' Opening Kickoff

- Home Game 2 - Throwback Game

- Home Game 3 - Kids Day with the Michigan Panthers

- Home Game 4 - Hats off to Heroes

- Home Game 5 - Fan Appreciation Game

The 2025 UFL season will kick off on March 28, 2025, with a 10-week regular season schedule, followed by two conference championship games, and the UFL Championship Game, which is set for June 14, 2025.

Panthers' regular season ticket memberships start at just $20 per game with a five-game home schedule at Ford Field.

Fans can visit http://www.theufl.com/teams/michigan/tickets to learn more about Panthers tickets, see all prices and benefits, and sign up for special information and content.

