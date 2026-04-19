"Shot from Distance and It's In!!!"

Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Beto Avila scored a screamer for El Paso Locomotive FC to tie the score against San Antonio FC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 19, 2026

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