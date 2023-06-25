Shorebirds Rout GreenJackets in Series Finale

June 25, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (2-1) closed out their series versus the Augusta GreenJackets (1-2) with an emphatic 15-3 win on Sunday afternoon to earn a series victory.

The first of many runs for the Shorebirds came in the second as Noelberth Romero perfectly timed a throw from the catcher back to the pitcher and stole home to give Delmarva a 1-0 lead.

Trendon Craig added to the lead in the third with an RBI single, upping the edge to 2-0.

The advantage doubled in the fourth on a two-run single by Samuel Basallo to make it a 4-0 game.

Delmarva kept the beat going in the fifth inning as Rolphy Cruz cashed in his first RBI as a Shorebird with a single into left-center to score Noelberth Romero, extending the lead to 5-0. The 'Birds would score two more on a wild pitch and a balk to open up a 7-0 edge.

Augusta produced a pair of runs in the sixth on a bases-loaded walk and sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 7-2.

But that's as close as they'd get as Delmarva countered with a five-run bottom of the sixth starting with a no-doubt home run to left field by Anderson De Los Santos to make it 8-2. Carter Young then doubled home Stiven Acevedo with Trendon Craig also picking up an RBI double moments later. Two runs came home on wild pitches and that helped Delmarva go up 12-2 at the end of the sixth.

After the GreenJackets produced a run in the seventh, the Shorebirds scored three more runs in the eighth as Trendon Craig singled home Carter Young with Greg Cullen picking up an RBI immediately after him on a groundout. The final run scored on a wild pitch to make it 15-3, and that would be the final score as the Shorebirds would cruise to a win in Sunday's rubber match.

Moises Chace (4-2) was awarded the win in relief with Jared Johnson (2-2) taking the loss as the starter for Augusta.

Delmarva finished the day with a season-high 19 hits, led by Trendon Craig who drove in three with a career-best four hits. Samuel Basallo reached in all six of his plate appearances with three hits and three walks while gathering two RBI. Anderson De Los Santos, Rolphy Cruz, Stiven Acevedo, and Carter Young all finished the day with two hits as every member of the Delmarva starting had at least one knock in the game.

The Shorebirds will now enjoy two days off before returning to action on Wednesday on the road against the Lynchburg Hillcats. The opening pitch of game one is slated for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.