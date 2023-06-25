Augusta Blown out by Delmarva 15-3 in Series Finale

Salisbury, MD - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) were crushed by the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles) 4-3 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon. Delmarva (30-38, 2-1) scored the first seven runs of the game during the first four innings and it was all Shorebirds from there. Augusta (32-36, 1-2) took their second straight loss as they fell in the rubber game of the series, losing three of the five games against Delmarva.

While the GreenJackets offense managed eight hits, walked 10 times, and reached base twice due to hit by pitches, they struggled immensely with runners in scoring position. Augusta was 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position. The GreenJackets scored two runners in the 6th inning courtesy of four walks and a sacrifice fly by E.J. Exposito, and tacked on one more in the 7th inning thanks to three more base on balls and a Cory Acton RBI groundout.

For Augusta, Justin Janas went 2-5 and Acton was 2-4 with a run scored and the previously mentioned RBI. Jair Casanova was 1-3 with a run scored and two walks. Ethan Workinger extended his on base streak to 15 consecutive games by going 1-3 with two walks and a run scored. The 16 runners left on base by the Augusta offense was a new season high.

Jared Johnson got the start on the bump for the GreenJackets and he struck out five batters, allowing one run in his two innings of work. Darling Florentino allowed just a run in his inning on the hill before the Shorebirds bats erupted against the following GreenJackets relievers. In today's game, the GreenJackets allowed the most runs (15), and the most hits (19 - 2nd time this year) in a game this season. The 12 run margin of defeat was the team's largest loss of the season.

The GreenJackets continue their road trip on Wednesday, June 28th at Columbia (Kansas City Royals) for a week, before returning to SRP Park for a 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza! For tickets and more, go to greenjacketsbaseball.com.

