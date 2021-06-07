Shorebirds Release Updated Promotional Schedule for 2021 Season

On June 7, 2021, the Delmarva Shorebirds released an updated promotional schedule for the 2021 season of Shorebirds baseball. The latest promotional schedule includes 9 fireworks shows, 2 bobbleheads, and so much more allowing for endless fun this summer for the whole family! Check out the recent updates below and make sure YOU save time and buy your tickets online at theshorebirds.com/tickets!

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, the Shorebirds will now host the Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway courtesy of Pepsi along with the third postgame fireworks show of the season when they take on the Salem Red Sox. Originally, the Shorebirds Fireworks and Flock for a Cure Night presented by Preston Automotive Group was scheduled for July 10th and has now been rescheduled for August 6, 2021 when the Shorebirds take on the Down East Wood Ducks.

In addition, the Shorebirds are excited to announce the return of three fun-filled Daily Promotions. First, each Tuesday night game this season is a Wag Your Tail Tuesday presented by Concord Pet Foods & Supplies. Plus, all dogs can get in free with a donation such as paper towels, dog toys, food, or treats that will be donated to local area animal shelters! So bring your pup out to a Shorebirds game each Tuesday this season to enjoy some Shorebirds baseball with your favorite dog(s) by your side.

In addition to every Sunday being a Perdue Strike Out Hunger Sunday, it's the return of kids run the bases after the game! Each and every Sunday Shorebirds home game, kids will have the opportunity to run the bases on the field at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium! Just come on over to Perdue Stadium on Sunday home games and YOUR kid can run the bases just like the Shorebirds!

Lastly, Thirsty Thursday presented by Wicomico Heating & Air Conditioning is going strong and we want YOU to join us! Each Thursday, the Shorebirds are offering 16 ounce Miller Lite and Coors Light beers for just $3 and recently added all 24 ounce Pepsi products for $3 courtesy of our friends at Wicomico Heating & Air Conditioning!

All that and more is on tap as your first-place Shorebirds look to continue their strong start to the 2021 season! To view the promotional schedule and buy tickets, please click the buttons below! Plus, don't forget to Save Time and Buy YOUR Tickets Online to ensure you have the perfect seats to take in all the Shorebirds action this summer.

