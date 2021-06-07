Fireflies Play Host to Early Juneteenth Event

June 7, 2021







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they will host an early Juneteenth event, showing Black Panther on the videoboard June 12 at 7:30 pm. The event is a free community event presented by the Columbia office of Ogletree Deakins.

Black Panther is a 2018 film starring South Carolina-native Chadwick Boseman as King T'Challa of Wakanda. The story picks up as T'Challa becomes the king of Wakanda and fights to keep the nation a secret from the outside world while battling demons from the country's past. The Ryan Coogler film won three Oscars along with countless other awards from the Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA Awards. Boseman lost his battle with cancer in August of 2020.

According to the Columbia Office's Juneteenth Event Committee, "As part of our firm's initiative to bring attention to Juneteenth across our more than 40 offices throughout the United States, we are excited that the Columbia office can partner with our neighbors at Segra Park to provide a free public showing of Black Panther. We hope that, in addition to a nice night out for a great movie at the ballpark, we can bring attention to the Juneteenth holiday, one of, if not the, oldest nationally-celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States."

"Juneteenth is a celebration recognizing the end of slavery in the United States," said Fireflies team President John Katz. "We are excited to partner with our neighbors at Ogletree Deakins to open the ballpark for the screening of Black Panther - a powerful film telling the story of a Black superhero committed to preserving freedom and independence."

Gates for the event open at 6:30 pm and show time is at 7:30 pm. Concession stands will be open at the ballpark. Segra Park is a cashless facility, but all major credit cards will be accepted.

"The Fireflies Juneteenth celebration continues on June 19 and June 20 at Segra Park," added Katz. "Our Negro League Celebration will honor the legacy of the trailblazers of the game, and will feature the Newark Eagles (Fireflies) vs the Chattanooga Choo Choos (GreenJackets)."

Segra Park operates under a Clear Bag Policy. Bags that are not clear will not be permitted into the stadium. The Fireflies Clear Bag Policy closely matches those already in place at all NFL stadiums and many NCAA sporting events. This policy also closely matches the policy in place for all Gamecock sporting events and concerts at Colonial Life Arena, with minor adjustments for families. The Clear Bag Policy is in place to provide a safer environment at events and should significantly expedite fan entry into Segra Park.

Each fan is allowed to bring one clear bag into Segra Park that conform to the following restrictions:

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" -- A logo no larger than 4.5" x 3.4" can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" -- approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap

Medically necessary items (after proper inspection and tagging)

Fans can reserve their free tickets by going to FirefliesTickets.com.

