Indigo Road Entertainment Presents: Shinedown North Augusta SC October 7

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown is hitting the road and returning to the stage this fall with a string of new headlining dates. In a tour stop presented by Indigo Road Entertainment, Shinedown will bring their exciting live performance, alongside special guests Candlebox and Zero 9:36, to SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C., Thursday, Oct. 7.

Venue and radio pre-sales begin Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local. The GreenJackets will open up a VIP Ticket Sale to season seat members on Wednesday, June 9th at 10:00 a.m. General on sale begins Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. local in person or online (no phone orders). For more details, please visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com.

Multi-platinum, record-breaking band Shinedown - Brent Smith [vocals], Zach Myers [guitar], Eric Bass [bass, production], and Barry Kerch [drums] - have sold more than 10 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide, earned 14 platinum and gold singles, five platinum and gold albums, and amassed more than 2.7 billion total streams. Recent hits "Atlas Falls," "ATTENTION ATTENTION," "GET UP," "MONSTERS" and "DEVIL" bring their total to 17 No. 1s on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and 16 No. 1s on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, breaking the record for the most No. 1s ever in the history of the Billboard chart. Additionally, all of Shinedown's 27 consecutive career singles have reached the Top 5 of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, another unparalleled achievement.

Recently nominated for an iHeartRadio Music Award for Rock Artist of the Year and named #1 on Billboard's Greatest of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists chart, Shinedown brings to the stage their exciting live performance following their ATTENTION ATTENTION World Tour, which saw the chart-topping band selling out arenas and receiving rave live reviews, backed by their biggest, most eye-popping production yet.

SRP Park strongly encourage all guests to adhere to all protocols for the health and safety of other guests and staff, including following current local, state and CDC guidelines. If a guest is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home. These symptoms include but are not limited to coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever, headache, or sore throat. SRP Park will have hand sanitizing stations and restrooms available for guests to practice personal hygiene. Additional details on SRP Park's re-opening protocols can be found here: https://bit.ly/SRPParkPlan

