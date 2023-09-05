Shorebirds Blank Nationals in Series Opener

September 5, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (27-33) began their final homestand of the regular season with a two-hit shutout of the Fredericksburg Nationals (31-29) as they took the opening matchup, 4-0.

After a scoreless first two innings, the Shorebirds grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Luis Valdez to score Angel Tejada, giving Delmarva a 1-0 edge. Valdez would then score moments later on a double by Jalen Vasquez to put the Shorebirds ahead 2-0 after three frames.

With the game still 2-0 in the seventh, the Nationals broke up a combined no-hitter with two outs on an infield single by Phillip Glasser, but Adam Stauffer escaped the inning without allowing a run to keep the 2-0 lead intact.

The Shorebirds added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth on an RBI single by Randy Florentino followed by a run-scoring groundout by Angel Tejada to double the advantage to 4-0 after eight innings.

Teddy Sharkey would take care of business in the eighth and ninth innings to capture his second save, and a 4-0 shutout win over the Fred Nats.

Kelvin LaRoche (1-0) picked up the win in relief with Teddy Sharkey (2) earning the save. Starting pitcher, Riley Cornelio (4-8) took the loss for Fredericksburg.

The series continues on Wednesday night with a doubleheader on Wednesday at 5:05 p.m. with Juan De Los Santos matching up with Liam Sullivan in game one and Moises Chace battling Jefrem Leon in the nightcap.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.