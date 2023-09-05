Shorebirds Blank Nationals in Series Opener
September 5, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (27-33) began their final homestand of the regular season with a two-hit shutout of the Fredericksburg Nationals (31-29) as they took the opening matchup, 4-0.
After a scoreless first two innings, the Shorebirds grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Luis Valdez to score Angel Tejada, giving Delmarva a 1-0 edge. Valdez would then score moments later on a double by Jalen Vasquez to put the Shorebirds ahead 2-0 after three frames.
With the game still 2-0 in the seventh, the Nationals broke up a combined no-hitter with two outs on an infield single by Phillip Glasser, but Adam Stauffer escaped the inning without allowing a run to keep the 2-0 lead intact.
The Shorebirds added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth on an RBI single by Randy Florentino followed by a run-scoring groundout by Angel Tejada to double the advantage to 4-0 after eight innings.
Teddy Sharkey would take care of business in the eighth and ninth innings to capture his second save, and a 4-0 shutout win over the Fred Nats.
Kelvin LaRoche (1-0) picked up the win in relief with Teddy Sharkey (2) earning the save. Starting pitcher, Riley Cornelio (4-8) took the loss for Fredericksburg.
The series continues on Wednesday night with a doubleheader on Wednesday at 5:05 p.m. with Juan De Los Santos matching up with Liam Sullivan in game one and Moises Chace battling Jefrem Leon in the nightcap.
