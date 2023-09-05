GreenJackets Pitchers Record 18 Strikeouts, Silence Wood Ducks Tuesday

September 5, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







Kinston, NC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) rode tremendous pitching to victory against the Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers) in the first game of the final series of the year. The Wood Ducks (27-34, 64-58) struck out 18 times, while the GreenJackets (29-32, 60-66) got three hits from Ambioris Tavarez while not allowing an earned run in the 4-2 win.

The Wood Ducks sent Luis Ramirez to the mound for the start, but he was replaced after a scoreless first inning due to an injury. Drue Hackenberg made his second start, and after a scoreless first he allowed the first run of his career on a double for Tommy Specht. The run would go as unearned, after the first of three Augusta errors on the day had prolonged the inning.

The GreenJackets equalized in the next frame. Ambioris Tavarez singled against Damian Mendoza and took second on a Sabin Ceballos single, before a two-out bloop knock from Drew Compton brought in the tying run. Hackenberg's evening concluded after three full frames of seven-strikeout baseball, with just the one unearned run on his line. Luis Vargas was his replacement, and in his first inning of work Augusta committed two errors to put men aboard before Quincy Scott capitalized with an RBI single as the Woodies regained the lead at 2-1.

The see-saw battle continued in the top of the fifth, when Ambioris Tavarez led off with a triple before Cam Magee drove him home with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 2-2. The teams remained scoreless until the seventh, when P-O Boucher singled and Jacob Godman walked to set up Tavarez for his third hit of the day, an RBI single scoring Boucher. Godman advanced to third and scored on an error one at bat later to give the GreenJackets a 4-2 lead.

That score would hold as Vargas completed his outing after five innings of work, giving way in the ninth to Elison Joseph, who notched his tenth save of the year as the final score was Augusta 4, Down East 2. GreenJackets pitchers smashed the previous season high of 15 strikeouts, fanning the Wood Ducks 18 times.

The GreenJackets close out the 2023 season with five more games on the road against the Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers). All games can be heard on the GreenJackets Radio Network at bit.ly/GJRadio. The GreenJackets are looking forward to 2024 opening day already! Go to GreenJacketsBaseball.com to check out season ticket packages, game dates, and more!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.