Brian Kalmer Named Carolina League Player of the Month for August

September 5, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Minor League Baseball announced today that Brian Kalmer has been named the Carolina League Player of the Month for August. The infielder batted .349/.414/.651 and led the league in home runs (seven), RBI (29) and slugging percentage (.651). He was second in total bases (56), was third in OPS (1.065), was fourth in hits (30) and sixth in average (.349). He recorded separate hitting streaks of eight and nine games and had a career-high four hits on August 15 at Columbia. Kalmer, 23, was selected by Chicago (NL) in the 18th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Gonzaga University.

