Brian Kalmer Named Carolina League Player of the Month for August
September 5, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Minor League Baseball announced today that Brian Kalmer has been named the Carolina League Player of the Month for August. The infielder batted .349/.414/.651 and led the league in home runs (seven), RBI (29) and slugging percentage (.651). He was second in total bases (56), was third in OPS (1.065), was fourth in hits (30) and sixth in average (.349). He recorded separate hitting streaks of eight and nine games and had a career-high four hits on August 15 at Columbia. Kalmer, 23, was selected by Chicago (NL) in the 18th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Gonzaga University.
Check out the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from September 5, 2023
- Brian Kalmer Named Carolina League Player of the Month for August - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 9.5 at Myrtle Beach - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories
- Brian Kalmer Named Carolina League Player of the Month for August
- Birds Fall in Series Finale to RiverDogs 10-0
- Pelicans Strikeout 19, Beat RiverDogs 7-1
- Pelicans Fall to RiverDogs, Will Play Charleston in Playoffs
- Hernandez Fans Seven in Relief, Pelicans Lose to RiverDogs 6-2