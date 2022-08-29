Shervyen Newton Named SAL Player of the Week
August 29, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
NEW YORK, NY - Minor League Baseball today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Week for the period of August 23 - August 28. Cyclones infielder Shervyen Newton has been named the South Atlantic League's Player of the Week after batting .391 (9-23) with eight runs scored, three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI during Brooklyn's six-game sweep of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.
Check out the Brooklyn Cyclones Statistics
