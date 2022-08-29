Cyclones Top BlueClaws 18-1 on Sunday to Complete Sweep

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Brooklyn topped the BlueClaws 18-1 Sunday, scoring at least three runs in four innings and seven in the fifth, to complete a six game sweep of the series at the Shore. The Cyclones took 22 of 27 between the two teams this year.

The Cyclones swept the six game series from Jersey Shore, who has now dropped a season-high matching seven games in a row. The BlueClaws finished their 12 game homestand at 3-9.

Shervyn Newton opened the scoring with a three-run double in the second. Brooklyn added four more in the third, highlighted by a two-run home run from Stanley Consuegra. They added four more in the fourth for a 10-0 lead, including a three-run home run by William Lugo.

The fifth, however, was the big inning. Brooklyn scored seven times, albeit on just three hits. After three walks and a hit batsman from Jason Ruffcorn scored one run, Matt O'Neill singld in two, Matt Rudick singled in one, and Alex Ramirez doubled in one more for a 17-0 lead.

The BlueClaws got their only run in the seventh on a solo home run by Baron Radcliff. It was Radcliff's third home run in three days and team-leading 14th of the year, eight of which have come since July 29th.

Brooklyn added another run in the ninth with BlueClaws first baseman Rixon Wingrove pitching.

Jersey Shore starter Dominic Pipkin (2-7) took the loss, allowing seven runs in three innings. Sam Jacobsak gave up three runs in 2/3 of an inning and Ruffcorn gave up five in 2/3 of an inning. Jonathan Hughes allowed two in 2.1 innings of relief.

William Lugo had four hits in six at bats, while driving in four for Brooklyn.

The 18 runs were the second most allowed in a game by the BlueClaws in team history, one off the record of 19 set at West Virginia in 2016.

