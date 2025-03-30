Shayne Jackson Hat Trick in Swarm Victory

March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm YouTube Video







Have a Sunday Funday, Shayne Jackson!

Jackson records 3 goals and 6 assists as the Swarm take down the Thunderbirds 13-12 in Overtime.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.