Shayne Jackson Hat Trick in Swarm Victory
March 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
Have a Sunday Funday, Shayne Jackson!
Jackson records 3 goals and 6 assists as the Swarm take down the Thunderbirds 13-12 in Overtime.
Check out the Georgia Swarm Statistics
