Sharks Win in Sioux Falls

June 30, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks quarterback Kaleb Barker runs against the Sioux Falls Storm

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Jacksonville Sharks captured their third win of the season with a 36-28 win over the Sioux Falls Storm.

It was a night of twists and turns as the Sharks entered the game as 9.5 point underdogs. Things got even stranger prior to kickoff. The announcers indicated that a "kerfuffle" broke out during pre game warm-ups resulting in every player on both teams getting an unsportsmanlike penalty. This meant that any additional unsportsmanlike infraction by any player would result in a disqualification.

The Storm took control of the game by scoring on a four-yard run on their initial drive. Newly signed Sharks quarterback Kaleb Barker responded by throwing a touchdown pass to DJ Stubbs. Still, the Storm continued to have their foot on the gas pedal and went on to score another touchdown with a 24 yard pass to Jiya Wright.

At the start of the second quarter Kaleb Barker scored on a quarterback sneak, but the Storm blocked the extra point, which resulted in the Sharks being down 13-14. The Storm increased their lead by adding a touchdown, but the Sharks bounced back by scoring two passing touchdowns in the second quarter. With just three seconds left until halftime, the Storm trotted on the field for what appeared to be a field goal attempt, but actually executed a fake and ran the ball. The play was snuffed out by a swarm of Jacksonville defenders. The score at half-time was 27-21 in favor of the Sharks.

At the start of the third quarter it looked like the Sharks might fall back into their bad pattern of play as they failed to score after receiving the kickoff. The Storm took the lead by executing a 9 play 45 yard drive that resulted in a touchdown pass. The score at the end of the third quarter was 28-27 Storm. Still, the Sharks continued to battle by scoring a touchdown on a pass to Jaedon Stoshak, and converted the extra point. In his enthusiasm, Shostak apparently over-celebrated and was issued an unsportsmanlike penalty which resulted in his disqualification. The only positive was Dideo-Weber kicked a deuce on the ensuing kickoff. Making the score 36-28. With one of their star players being excluded, second player total, it appeared the Sharks might be vulnerable heading into the final minutes of the game. However, the Sharks defense made another stop and the game ended with a win for the Sharks.

The highlight of the game was quarterback Kaleb Barker who looked to be in charge of the offense all night. He finished with 4 passing touchdowns, 166 yards passing, and 61 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Sharks take on the Iowa Barnstormers in Des Moines on Saturday, July 6th.

