Panthers Clinch Playoff Berth with Win at Vegas

June 30, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







HENDERSON, NV- The Bay Area Panthers turned back a pair of two-point conversions in the fourth quarter to hold on for a 37-35 win over the Vegas Knight Hawks to clinch a berth in the Indoor Football League playoffs.

The victory was secured when Kevin Macias missed wide left on a 41-yard field goal try with 15 seconds to play in the final period.

"That was an intense football game and they will be like that from here on out," said Bay Area Head Coach Rob Keefe. "To finally clinch a playoff spot as an 11-win team shows you how much of a battle the Western Conference is weekly."

The Panthers (11-2) were on the verge of running out the clock but JT Stokes fumbled at the Vegas 15 while lunging forward for first down yardage with 48 seconds remaining. JaQuan Amos secured the ball at the Vegas 4-yard line to give the Knight Hawks one final possession.

Vegas (9-4) closed to within 37-35 on a 24-yard TD pass from Ja'Rome Johnson to CJ Windham with just over four minutes left. But Johnson was denied running right on the two-point conversion try by Antwon Kincade and Morris Joseph Jr. to preserve the lead.

"Earlier in the game, they tried that same play running a quarterback power to the back side," said Kincade. "I looked at Coach Keefe and he looked at me and we knew what was coming. I was where I was supposed to be to stand him up and Mo (Joseph) came over to hit him low."

It was the second time in the half the Panthers' defense denied a two-point conversion. Early in the fourth, Johnson's 1-yard run cut the lead to 31-29 setting up the Knight Hawks first attempt to tie the game. But Joe Foucha deflected a pass into the end zone intended for Windham with 13:21 to play to keep Bay Area ahead.

"We knew we'd have to be in some adverse situations and we'd have to handle the pressure of being on defense as Vegas attempted two-point conversions," said Keefe. "Our players answered the call and stepped up to make some great plays that were needed."

Bay Area scored touchdowns on four straight possessions to start the game with quarterback Felix Harper in control of the game plan. In the game's first 25 minutes, Harper threw three touchdown passes and ran for another. He connected with Pierre Williams from 14 yards out on the opening drive before throwing a pair of scores to Stokes. Harper's 21-yard TD throw to Stokes with 3:22 to play in the half gave the Panthers their largest lead at 28-6.

But the highest scoring team in the league wouldn't go away. A pair of Johnson scoring passes in a 23-second span sandwiched a Harper interception to cut the margin to 28-20 with 26 seconds to play in the second quarter.

Former Knight Hawk Stevie Artigue ended the run with a 25-yard field goal to close the half for a 31-20 lead.

The Panthers only second half points came on a 1-yard run from Shane Simpson with 8:09 to go and while the defense gave up 15 points after the break.

"We've had some third quarter problems and some struggles finishing this year," said Kincade, who finished with a team-high 10 tackles, including eight solo stops. "It was just about our team regrouping in the fourth quarter and finding a way. We were on a mission to win this football game and clinch a spot in the playoffs."

It was a night of redemption for Harper who was intercepted three times in the first meeting between the teams. He finished 15-20 throwing for 169 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

"We are very proud of Felix. He has trained for these moments and with every rep he only gets better," said Keefe. "I am very happy people got to see how great of a football player he is. He, just like his teammates, answered the call this week."

Rookie Josh Tomas was Harper's favorite target with a career-high six receptions for 67 yards. Harper led the team in rushing with 67 yards on 14 carries and Simpson had eight rushes for 58 yards (7.3 per carry).

For Vegas, Johnson completed 13 of 20 passes for 145 yards and four scores while adding another 62 on the ground with another touchdown. Justin Collins led the Knight Hawks with five catches for 59 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Following a second straight two-point win, the Panthers will return to the SAP Center to face the Northern Arizona Wranglers on Sunday, July 7 at 3:05 p.m. The Knight Hawks will play in San Diego on Saturday, July 6 at 6 p.m.

