Panthers Clinch Playoff Berth with Win at Vegas

June 30, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







HENDERSON, NV - Kevin Macias missed a 41-yard goal with 15 seconds remaining as the Bay Area

Panthers clinched a spot in the Indoor Football League playoffs with a 37-35 win over the Vegas Knight

Hawks.

The Panthers (11-2) were on the verge of running out the clock but JT Stokes fumbled at the Vegas 15

while lunging forward for first down yardage with 48 seconds remaining. JaQuan Amos secured the ball

at the Vegas 4-yard line to give the Knight Hawks one final possession.

The Knight Hawks (9-4) closed to within 37-35 on a 24-yard TD pass from Ja'Rome Johnson to CJ

Windham with just over four minutes left. But Johnson was turned back on the two-point conversion

try by Antwon Kincade and Morris Joseph Jr. to preserve the lead.

"Earlier in the game, they tried that play running a quarterback power to the back side," said Kincade. "I

looked at Coach Keefe and he looked at me and we knew what was coming. I was where I was supposed

to be to stand him up and Mo (Joseph) came over to hit him low."

It was the second time in the half the Panthers' defense denied a two-point conversion. Joe Foucha

deflected pass into the end zone intended for Windham with 13:21 to play.

Bay Area scored touchdowns on four straight possessions to start the game and led 28-6 with a minute

left in the first half. But the highest scoring team in the league wouldn't go away as Vegas outscored the

Panthers 29-9 the rest of the game.

"We've had some third quarter problems and some struggles finishing this year," said Kincade. "It was

just about our team regrouping in the fourth quarter and finding a way. We were on a mission to win

this football game and clinch a spot in the playoffs."

Following a second straight two-point win, the Panthers will return to the SAP Center to face the

Northern Arizona Wranglers on Sunday, July 7 at 3:05 p.m. The Knight Hawks will play in San Diego on

Saturday, July 6 at 6 p.m.Print Friendly Version

Players Mentioned

#8 JT Stokes

WR 6' 1" 1 2

#1 Antwon Kincade

DB 5' 11" 2

#7 Joe Foucha

DB 5' 11" 1

#23 Morris Joseph Jr.

DL 6' 2" 1

Players Mentioned

#8 JT Stokes

6' 1" 1 2 WR

#1 Antwon Kincade

5' 11" 2 DB

#7 Joe Foucha

5' 11" 1 DB

#23 Morris Joseph Jr.

6' 2" 1 DL

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from June 30, 2024

Panthers Clinch Playoff Berth with Win at Vegas - Bay Area Panthers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.