Panthers Clinch Playoff Berth with Win at Vegas
June 30, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Bay Area Panthers News Release
HENDERSON, NV - Kevin Macias missed a 41-yard goal with 15 seconds remaining as the Bay Area
Panthers clinched a spot in the Indoor Football League playoffs with a 37-35 win over the Vegas Knight
Hawks.
The Panthers (11-2) were on the verge of running out the clock but JT Stokes fumbled at the Vegas 15
while lunging forward for first down yardage with 48 seconds remaining. JaQuan Amos secured the ball
at the Vegas 4-yard line to give the Knight Hawks one final possession.
The Knight Hawks (9-4) closed to within 37-35 on a 24-yard TD pass from Ja'Rome Johnson to CJ
Windham with just over four minutes left. But Johnson was turned back on the two-point conversion
try by Antwon Kincade and Morris Joseph Jr. to preserve the lead.
"Earlier in the game, they tried that play running a quarterback power to the back side," said Kincade. "I
looked at Coach Keefe and he looked at me and we knew what was coming. I was where I was supposed
to be to stand him up and Mo (Joseph) came over to hit him low."
It was the second time in the half the Panthers' defense denied a two-point conversion. Joe Foucha
deflected pass into the end zone intended for Windham with 13:21 to play.
Bay Area scored touchdowns on four straight possessions to start the game and led 28-6 with a minute
left in the first half. But the highest scoring team in the league wouldn't go away as Vegas outscored the
Panthers 29-9 the rest of the game.
"We've had some third quarter problems and some struggles finishing this year," said Kincade. "It was
just about our team regrouping in the fourth quarter and finding a way. We were on a mission to win
this football game and clinch a spot in the playoffs."
Following a second straight two-point win, the Panthers will return to the SAP Center to face the
Northern Arizona Wranglers on Sunday, July 7 at 3:05 p.m. The Knight Hawks will play in San Diego on
Saturday, July 6 at 6 p.m.Print Friendly Version
Players Mentioned
#8 JT Stokes
WR 6' 1" 1 2
#1 Antwon Kincade
DB 5' 11" 2
#7 Joe Foucha
DB 5' 11" 1
#23 Morris Joseph Jr.
DL 6' 2" 1
