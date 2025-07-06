Monday Night Lights: Panthers Set for Golden State Showdown in San Diego

With just four weeks remaining in the 2025 Indoor Football League regular season, the first-place Bay Area Panthers (10-2) are full-steam ahead. However, before returning home, they must first get through the San Diego Strike Force (8-4) at Oceanside's Frontwave Arena on Monday night.

The Panthers are entering Week 16 on a six-game winning streak. Most recently, they defeated the Northern Arizona Wranglers in a contentious matchup, 41-30. The Week-15 victory allowed Bay Area to clinch the first IFL playoff spot of 2025.

As winners of their past five outings, San Diego is also playing high-quality football. Flying high, the Strike Force (allowing 40.5 PPG) is 5-1 this year when playing at home. They are coming off a narrow 53-49 win versus the San Antonio Gunslingers.

Bay Area and San Diego-the Western Conference's top-two teams by record-last met over Week 3. For that bid in San Jose, the Panthers suffocated the Strike Force by a score of 41-18. Bay Area quarterback Josh Jones tossed three touchdowns while Head Coach Rob Keefe's defense allowed just 45 rushing yards. San Diego quarterback Nate Davis completed only 11-of-26 pass attempts.

With the regular season coming to a close, both sides here will understand the heightened ramifications towards playoff seeding. If the Panthers are victorious in Southern California on Monday evening, Bay Area will have locked up the West's top seed. However, if the Strike Force can turn the tables at, they can punch their own ticket to the dance.

The Panthers-who have been ranked first on the IFL Coaches Poll in four consecutive weeks-are favored in San Diego by 5.5 points. Considering the two talented defenses on hand, the game total is set at 85.5.

Notably, the 18 points surrendered by Bay Area against the Strike Force in Week 3 is still the Panthers' best defensive performance of 2025. Both squads will have that previous matchup in mind while keeping the NorCal-SoCal rivalry well fueled.

Going forward, keep an eye on Bay Area wide receiver Tyrese Chambers. The six-foot speedster has found the end zone in back-to-back weeks; he also scored two touchdowns in the prior meeting with San Diego.

The upcoming kickoff against the Strike Force is set for Monday, July 7 at 6:05 PM PT. Fans can livestream the action with a subscription to IFL Network, or tune in to the radio broadcast on KNBR 1050. Of course, you can always head to the official watch party at The Plex!

The Panthers are on the road until Friday, July 11 when the Vegas Knight Hawks come to Silicon Valley for the final home game of the 2025 regular season. Tickets for the Week-17 contest versus Vegas-including single-game, season, group, and suite experiences-are available now through Ticketmaster.







