Sharks Sign Three Rookies

December 10, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL- The Sharks have signed OL Deontae Graham, OL Netori Johnson, and LB Hayden Hatcher for the 2025 season.

Netori Johnson had a diverse and impactful college football career. He began at the University of Georgia, one of the premier football programs in the nation. While there, he was part of a highly competitive environment, contributing as a reserve offensive lineman and gaining valuable experience under elite coaching. Seeking more playing time, Johnson transferred to Middle Tennessee State University, where he became a cornerstone of their offensive line. At MTSU, he started in multiple games and logged extensive playing time, including 699 snaps in the 2021 season. His versatility allowed him to adapt to different blocking schemes and assignments, proving critical to the Blue Raiders' offensive success. Johnson's physicality and technique stood out, particularly in his run-blocking and pass-protection.

Deontae Graham, an offensive lineman for Jackson State University, is a standout due to his versatility, technical skill, and physical presence. He was also selected as a HBU All-American. After transferring from Quincy University, he displayed his adaptability by excelling in multiple positions along the offensive line. In the 2023 season, he became a crucial player for Jackson State, offering strong pass protection and run-blocking capabilities that anchored the offense. Standing at 6'5" and weighing 325 pounds, Graham is praised for his effective block control, exceptional strength, and precise hand techniques, making him a reliable force in high-pressure situations.

Hatcher played as a defensive end for the University of Kansas, contributing to the team's defensive strategy throughout his collegiate career. Standing at 6'3" and 245 pounds, he was utilized primarily in a rotational role, where his efforts were centered on disrupting plays and maintaining containment. During the 2023 season, Hatcher appeared in 10 games, focusing on tackles and creating opportunities for teammates, though he did not record any sacks or turnovers. His role emphasized teamwork and consistency, providing depth to the defensive line.

