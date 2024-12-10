Blizzard Sign Quarterback Ivan Corbin

December 10, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed QB Ivan Corbin Jr. for the 2025 season.

Ivan Corbin Jr. (6-1, 195) is a dual-threat quarterback. Although the Georgia native is an Indoor Football League (IFL) and Green Bay Blizzard rookie, his experience throughout college may have prepared him to adapt to the game quickly.

Limestone College is where Corbin's journey began. From 2016-2017, he appeared in 19 games and threw for 2,407 yards and 22 touchdowns. Corbin also rushed for 410 yards and six touchdowns. He accrued nearly 3,000 yards of offense in that time.

In 2021, he transferred to Tusculum University. Corbin would play ten games for the Pioneers and start in nine. Still, he amassed another 2,003 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air, with an additional 250 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

The final year of Corbin's college career came in 2023 with Carson-Newman University, a Division II program in the NCAA in Jefferson City, Tennessee. Through 11 games with the Eagles, he passed for 1,529 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 537 yards and seven touchdowns.

Throughout his career, Corbin has demonstrated his ability to advance the ball by passing or rushing. Last year, the Blizzard scored 60 rushing touchdowns, tied for third-most in the IFL. Quarterbacks Max Meylor and Skyler Perry accounted for 33 of those touchdowns. The Green Bay offense may look to continue that success with a versatile athlete like Corbin.

Fans can stay up to date with all Green Bay Blizzard signings and news by following along on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Indoor Football League Stories from December 10, 2024

