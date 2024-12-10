Panthers Sign Offensive Lineman John Bolding

December 10, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







In their continued pursuit to be a dominant team on the line of scrimmage, the Panthers have signed former Southern Mississippi offensive lineman John Bolding.

"John is a heavy-handed, strong offensive lineman who operates with good knee bend and a wide, sturdy base," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He has strong hands to latch on and clinch blocks, good lateral movement to mirror the rush, and the athleticism to work downfield in the run and screen game."

Bolding finished his college career as a three-year starter at Southern Miss after a stint at Coffeyville JC in Kansas, one of the top junior college programs in the country. Before Coffeyville, Bolding started his college career at Florida International but suffered a knee injury in his first game as a freshman in 2018.

According to Bolding, each step of the journey was a learning experience that made him better. By his senior year at Southern Mississippi, Bolding was a force up front for an offense that gained almost 2,000 rushing yards in 2023.

"I'm a true offensive guard who's physical and nasty at the point of attack in both the running and passing game. That's what the Panthers are all about-winning the championship," said Bolding. "I've been waiting for this moment for a long time and am very happy to be here."

