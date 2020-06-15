Share the Glove: Benson Community Awarded $2,000 Baseball Grant

Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that Benson Community Education has been awarded the "Share the Glove" grant courtesy of the Northwoods League Foundation.

In 2020, The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding more than $40,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment through 22 Share the Glove grants to be awarded this year. Each grant, with a retail value in excess of $2,000, will include one set of catcher's gear (plus mitt), ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and one bucket of practice balls.

"Hopefully, all of us can fondly reflect about a time in our childhood playing ball and how fun it was, never fully realizing at the time how much it also positively shaped our character," said Northwoods League Foundation Secretary Gary Hoover. "The Northwoods League Foundation's Share the Glove initiative directly speaks to making those same memories for children in the communities where the Northwoods League plays. It is a joy to make these grants possible."

The Benson Community Education baseball program is open for all kids from Kindergarten-8th grade. High school baseball players are hired every summer to teach the fundamental skills to the younger generations, with travel teams coached by volunteer parents.

What is the grant?

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12. There will be eleven (11) baseball grants and eleven (11) softball grants awarded throughout the Northwoods League affiliates. Willmar has been chosen to award one of the baseball grants for the 2020 season.

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met in order to be eligible to receive the grant:

Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3);

Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization;

Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play baseball or softball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

