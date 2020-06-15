Baseball Returns to Southwest Michigan

June 15, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release





Battle Creek, MI - The Battle Creek Bombers and Kalamazoo Growlers, in cooperation with the Northwoods League, announced today the return of summer baseball to southwest Michigan July 1st.

The two teams will be joined this season by a 2nd Kalamazoo-based team, The Kalamazoo Mac Daddies who will use Homer Stryker Field as their home field.

The Mac Daddies, originally planned to be a Growlers' promotional re-brand, are the first and only sports team to be named after America's favorite side dish, macaroni and cheese.

Bombers Opening Day is slated for July 2nd at 6:35 at C.O. Brown Stadium.

The three teams will play in the "Michigan Pod of the Northwoods League" for 2020, which will consist of the South Division (Battle Creek Bombers, Kalamazoo Mac Daddies, Kalamazoo Growlers) and the North Division (Pit Spitters, Resorters, Dune Bears) based in Traverse City. The season concludes with a three-day playoff schedule on September 3rd, 4 th , and 5th to crown the champions of the Michigan pod of the Northwoods League.

There will be a 60 game schedule (20 home games in Battle Creek, 40 games in Kalamazoo) with the same rules and regulations as normal NWL play. Players and coaches will have increased safety measures in and out of the stadium including the elimination of travel outside of the state and area.

"We are thrilled to be bringing baseball back to Southwest Michigan this summer in a safe and fun environment," Tyler Shore, General Manager of the Battle Creek Bombers said. "There are going to be some outstanding, talented players up and down all three rosters who can't wait to get on the field and compete at a remarkably high level. Our front office is working day and night to put together an outstanding experience for everyone that visits C.O. Brown Stadium this summer.

C.O. Brown Stadium and Homer Stryker Field will open with reduced capacities and new policies to maintain a safe environment for fans, players, and staff. These policies can be found, in detail, on the Kalamazoo Growlers' and Battle Creek Bombers' websites. With limited ticket inventory, fans can sign up for the free Priority List for the first chance to reserve tickets. Tickets will be open to Priority List members only on June 22 and the general public on June 27th. Fans can join the Priority List.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.