Dock Spiders Announce Schedule for First Two Weeks of Season

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Northwoods League has announced the schedule for the first two weeks of the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod, and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are scheduled to open at home on Wednesday, July 1st at 6:35PM against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. The Dock Spiders will have seven other home dates scheduled over the two-week stretch from July 1st through July 14th. Additional teams in the region are still working through the possibility of starting their seasons on July 15th, and the full 2020 season is expected to be released by the end of June.

Two of the most popular Daily Promotions will be returning for 2020. Bang for Buck Night is back for every Tuesday home game this year with 107.1 The Bull. Sheboygan hot dogs and Brew Pub pizza slices will be available for $1.00 and 16oz domestic beers will be available for $2.00. Craft Brews and Brats is returning to Thursdays this year as well with 96.1 The Rock. Each Thursday will feature 12oz craft beer and Johnsonville brats for $2.00.

Single game tickets for the first two weeks of the season will go on sale Wednesday, June 17th at 11:00AM. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase over the phone at (920) 907-9833, or online at www.dockspiders.com. All tickets will be e-mailed to fans to use on the day of game. Due to the capacity and social distancing guidelines, single game tickets will be very limited for all games, so it is recommended to purchase in advance for all games. Box seats and seating at picnic tables in our normal group areas will be $12.00.

All 2020 vouchers can be redeemed for tickets by calling the Dock Spiders ticket office from 9AM-5PM Monday through Friday. Vouchers for this season can be used for games this summer or they can be carried over and used for the 2021 season as well.

