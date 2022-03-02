Share the Glove: Apply Today for a $2,000 Baseball Grant

March 2, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







The St. Cloud Rox are excited to announce the organization is accepting applications for the "Share the Glove" Youth Baseball Equipment Grant Program in conjunction with the Northwoods League Foundation. The "Share the Glove" program provides youth baseball and softball equipment annually in every Northwoods League market. This spring a youth baseball team in Central Minnesota will be receiving more than $2,000 worth of baseball equipment as part of the 2022 "Share the Glove" Youth Equipment Grant Program!

The Northwoods League Foundation is a charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball and softball into positive change and support for communities. The Foundation will be awarding more than $50,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment through 22 Share the Glove grants to be awarded this Spring. Each grant, with an approximate retail value of over $2,000 will include a set of catcher's gear, ten gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats and one bucket of practice balls.

The deadline to apply for the grant is Monday, April 18th.

What is the grant?

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12. It will include:

o Set of catcher's gear (helmet, chest protector, shin guards, mitt)

o (8) Batting helmets

o (10) Fielding gloves (8 right, 2 left)

o Bucket of practice baseballs

o (6) Bats (27-30in)

Who is eligible to receive the baseball grant?

The following criteria must be met in order to be eligible to receive the grant:

o Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC sections 501(c)(3)

o Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization.

o Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play baseball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

How will grant applications be accepted and awarded?

The St. Cloud Rox will be accepting grant applications from youth baseball organizations (ages 9-12) within Central Minnesota until Monday, April 18th. The Northwoods League Foundation will make the final determination on the awarding of grants. Grant recipients will be notified by the St. Cloud Rox.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.