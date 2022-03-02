Wausau Woodchucks Announce Kid of the Month Program

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks have teamed up with Aspirus Health and Aspirus Health Plan to bring a new program to the Wausau area, the Kid of Month program. This program recognizes outstanding area youth in a fun way, with one of them going on to be named 'Kid of the Year' and the recipient of a $1000 scholarship.

Children ages 6-12 are eligible to be nominated for Kid of the Month recognition. Anyone in the community is welcome to nominate kids they feel are doing extraordinary things in school, extracurricular activities, within the community or those who are using their talents and personality to make a difference in the lives of others.

Each Kid of the Month will be recognized with a feature story on the Woodchucks website, social media features and in the Woodchucks e-newsletter. All Kids of the Month will be treated to tickets, food, and beverage at a Woodchucks game this summer. One kid of the month will be selected as Kid of the Year and will be the recipient of a $1000 scholarship.

Nominations are being accepted now at Woodchucks.com. If you know an amazing youth in our community, please consider nominating them for this great honor.

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30th on the road. The team's first home game will be Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. Gates will open at 5:35pm and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

