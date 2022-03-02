Northwoods League to Donate $2,000 in Rawlings Equipment

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis.- The Rafters, in partnership with the Northwoods League Foundation, will be awarding one local softball team with more than $2,000 of Rawlings equipment, thanks to the Share the Glove grant.

This year, the Northwoods League Foundation will award more than $50,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment through twenty-five (25) equipment grants. Each grant will include one set of catcher's gear (helmet, chest protector, shin guards and a mitt), ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, six bats, and one bucket of practice softballs.

From the applications collected, the Northwoods League Foundation will select one (1) recipient in each community. Organizations must meet the applicable criteria, which includes compliance with IRS 501(c)(3) guidelines.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

"It is incredible to think about what this grant does for local recipients year after year," General Manager Chloe de Vries said. "Especially this year, eliminating those expenses for youth organizations will make a huge impact."

This season marks year five of the Share the Glove grant. Past winners include WRYSA, Port Edwards Youth Baseball, Nekoosa Youth Athletics, Auburndale Softball and Rudolph Little League. Registration will end on Friday, April 22nd.

Apply for Share the Glove Grant here: https://tinyurl.com/54r6wccn

Northwoods League Stories from March 2, 2022

