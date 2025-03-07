ShamROCKED Beer Fest on March 15

March 7, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

What: ShamROCKED Beer Fest

When: Saturday, March 15th from 2pm-6pm

Where: Lancaster Stormers Stadium

Who: Public 21 Years and Older Welcome

About: Second annual ShamROCKED St. Patrick's Day Beer Fest! Attendees can sample beer from over 20 breweries, listen to music from the Celtic band the Ogham Stones and enjoy Irish themed fare that will be available for purchase.

Ticket Options:

$50 Vip Ticket: includes early entry from 2-3pm, beer sampling, sampling glass & an undated ticket to a 2025 Stormers game.

$30 Beer Fest Ticket: includes beer sampling & sampling glass

$10 designated driver: includes entry - no alcohol service at beer fest.

Ticket can be purchased at https://www.lancasterstormers.com/non-game-day- stadium-events/shamrocked-beer-fest/

