Lexington Legends 'Launch' Single Game Tickets for 2025 Season on March 14 with Major Prizes

March 7, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Single game tickets for the highly anticipated 2025 season of the Lexington Legends go on sale March 14th, and fans can score big with exclusive prizes during a special one-day event.

Fans will be able to visit the Legends Ticket Office from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on March 14th and purchase their tickets for this season. Every ticket purchased in person will give fans a chance to test their throwing skills and "launch" a ball toward targets to win huge prizes. Prizes include:

Four tickets to the July 4th game with a merchandise gift

25 Ticket Vouchers for any date

25-person Group Outing for the Pepsi Deck

Batting Practice session with the Lexington Legends

Four 2025 Season Tickets

Suite Night for your game of choice

Suite Night with a $100 food credit for your game of choice

The more tickets each fan buys, the more opportunities they will have to win these Legendary prizes. Fans can also support Kentucky Flood Relief by making a donation, earning the chance to select a Legendary Launcher - like hitting coach Mikey Reynolds - to take their shot for them.

The 25th Anniversary Season, presented by Lexington Clinic, launches on April 25th, 2025, when the Lexington Legends host the Charleston Dirty Birds. Fans have the chance to make it a Legendary night with one of these prizes under the fireworks that night, or they can apply them to any game in the 2025 season.

Tickets must be purchased at the Ticket Office on March 14th between 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM to qualify for prizes. Fans can purchase tickets for any game this season online at LexingtonLegends.com or by calling 859-252-4487.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.