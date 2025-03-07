Ghost Peppers Sign Gavin Stupienski for 2025

March 7, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers have signed catcher Gavin Stupienski to a contract for the 2025 season, announced by general manager Brady Salisbury on Friday.

Stupienski spent time with both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals organizations, reaching as high as Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 2022 with the Royals system.

The lefty-hitting catcher was drafted by the Diamondbacks in 2016 out of UNC Wilmington, concluding his collegiate career with a 36-game on-base streak - the third longest streak in Seahawks history.

Stupienski, who's celebrating his 31st birthday on March 12, spent each of the past two seasons with the Sussex County Miners of the Frontier League.

Stupienski slashed .301/.391/.479 (.869 OPS) in 2023 with Sussex County, crushing 17 home runs in 94 games. He played 64 games last season, hitting .280 with a .776 OPS.

The Princeton, New Jersey native is the first catcher signed by the Ghost Peppers in 2025. Stupienski is the fifth player signing announced by Gastonia.

The players who have signed so far are:

RHP Jimmie Sherfy

C Gavin Stupienski

INF Jake Hoover

INF Alan Alonso

INF Ethan Skender

The team will aim to announce a player signing every Friday for the remainder of the offseason.

