Seven Straight for Rancho

Lake Elsinore, CA - Josiah Gray notched his sixth straight decision, helping the Quakes win their season-best seventh straight, as Rancho Cucamonga continued their road success with a 6-1 win at Lake Elsinore on Sunday evening.

Stevie Berman had two hits, drove in a pair and scored twice, helping the Quakes improve to 18 games over the .500 mark for the first time this year (52-34) and move their road record to an incredible 31-15.

Gray rocked the Storm over seven full innings, allowing just one run while scattering six hits in earning the victory.

Rancho broke a scoreless tie in the fifth, getting a run off Caleb Boushley (3-2) as Jeren Kendall walked and eventually scored from third on a Niko Hulsizer sac fly, making it 1-0.

The Quakes got another run in the sixth, when Connor Wong singled home Deacon Liput for a 2-0 advantage.

The Storm got their lone run of the night against Gray in the sixth, as a bunt, a hit batter and a ball off the glove of left fielder Starling Heredia produced a run to make it 2-1.

A run in the seventh made the lead two again, as Berman singled and came home on a two-out double by Brayan Morales.

The Quakes opened up the lead in the eighth, scoring three times, as Berman tripled home a pair and then scored on a wild pitch by Seth Blair, making it 6-1.

Corey Seager and A.J. Pollock both played on Sunday evening, but combined to go hitless in five at-bats.

On Monday, Rancho will send Andre Jackson (2-1) to the hill, as he takes on new Storm right-hander Gave Mosser at 6:00pm.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field this coming Wednesday, taking on San Jose for a three-game series. Wednesday will be Terra Vista Animal Hospital Bark in the Ballpark, with four-legged friends invited to the ballpark with the purchase of a $3 Pet Pass. Purchase tickets online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

