Castro Drives In Five To Help Schilling

July 8, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Luis Castro picked up five RBIs to lead the JetHawks to a series-opening 10-4 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Sunday night at San Manuel Stadium.

Castro put the JetHawks (11-7, 45-41) up with a sac-fly in the first inning, and the club never trailed from that point forward.

Garrett Schilling (6-4) allowed just one run over six innings to pick up the win. He became the first JetHawk pitcher to six wins on the season. He allowed six hits, struck out four and walked three.

Castro added to the Lancaster lead in the sixth inning with a two-run double. He scored two batters later on a Ryan Vilade fly ball.

The JetHawks added four more runs in the seventh inning. Ramon Marcelino, who totaled three hits in the game, drove home two runs with a single against reliever Connor Higgins. Castro had a run-scoring double later in the inning and Vilade drew a bases-loaded walk.

Castro picked up his final RBI on a sac-fly in the eighth inning. He upped his league-leading total to 69 RBIs with his performance on Sunday.

Matt McLaughlin and Taylor Snyder each joined Marcelino as JetHawks with three hits.

Cristopher Molina (0-1) allowed four runs over six innings to take the loss for the 66ers (5-13, 31-56).

The series continues on Monday night at 7:05 p.m. Nate Harris will start for the JetHawks against Cooper Criswell.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.