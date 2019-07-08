Ports End Skid with 7-3 Victory

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports snapped a five-game losing streak on Sunday night at Banner Island Ballpark. The Ports pounded out 14 hits on their way to a 7-3 victory over the Visalia Rawhide to open a three-game series.

Visalia got started right away as Jancarlos Cintron hit the first pitch of the game thrown by James Kaprielian out to left field to give the Rawhide a quick 1-0 lead. Kaprielian would find himself in a bases-loaded jam with one out later in the inning but get Camden Duzenack to ground into an around-the-horn double play to escape without further damage.

Stockton answered back in the second as Jonah Bride and Robert Mullen hit back-to-back solo homers with one out to put the Ports in front 2-1. Mickey McDonald came up next and was hit by a pitch, eventually scoring on an RBI single by Ryan Gridley to make it 3-1.

Kaprielian pitched into the fourth inning for the first time on the season and allowed back-to-back homers to Jake McCarthy and Joe Gillette to open the frame. After recording an out, Kaprielian was lifted for Bryce Conley (1-0), who would go on to work 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to pick up the victory in his California League debut.

Kaprielian worked 3 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits while walking one, hitting two and striking out three.

The Ports grabbed the lead back in the fourth. Jordan Devencenzi singled and Josh Watson followed with an RBI double to make it 4-3. Later in the inning, Alfonso Rivas tripled to center field to score Watson and make it a 5-3 contest.

Visalia starter Jeff Bain (4-6) went four innings and allowed five runs on nine hits while striking out eight.

Jared Miller took over in the fifth for the Rawhide and issued a leadoff walk to Bride, who scored on an ensuing double by Mullen, who went 4-for-4 with a pair of RBI's to make it 6-3. The Ports added a run in the seventh on an RBI single by Jeremy Eierman, scoring Trace Loehr who'd doubled earlier in the frame to increase the Ports lead to 7-3. Miller allowed two runs on four hits over two innings.

Will Gilbert came on to work the eighth in relief of Conley and went on to retire six of the seven batters he faced in working two scoreless frames.

The Ports and Rawhide play the second game of their three-game set on Monday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Oakland A's right-hander Sean Manaea makes the start for Stockton on a Major League rehab assignment, opposed by Visalia right-hander Justin Vernia (4-0, 3.23 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

