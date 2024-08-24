Seven-Run 7th Inning Leads PaddleHeads Past Range Riders

August 24, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT - After wrapping up action at home on a high, the Missoula PaddleHeads would take the show on the road Friday opposite the Glacier Range Riders. This opened a 9-game road trip for Missoula as well. Starting pitching set the zone in the first chunk of the contest as both teams would be held off the board in the first 3 innings. Both teams would then take turns out in front in the middle innings. When the game entered the late innings however, things would take a drastic turn in the PaddleHeads favor.

The first 7 batters in the top of the 7th would all reach base to fan the flames of a 7-run rally that changed the course of the game. The PaddleHeads would follow suit in the next inning putting 4 runs on the board to stretch the lead to double digits. Glacier would only score 1 in the final 3 frames allowing Missoula to cruise down the stretch to a 14-5 win.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.