Mustangs Fall 3-2

August 24, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Greg Blackman tossed a season-high seven and two thirds innings giving up three runs on four hits with two walks and a team season-high tying nine strikeouts. However, he received the loss.

Jordan Hamberg picked up the win in his first professional start tossing five innings scoreless giving up with a hit and a walk with seven strikeouts.

In the top of the second, Freddie Rojas Jr hit a two-out solo home run to give the Voyagers a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, the Mustangs had runners at first and second with one out, but Kyle Booker struck out and Casey Harford flew out to end the inning.

Great Falls picked up another run in the fourth with two outs, as Jack Lynch walked and made it to third on a Rojas Jr. single and throwing error by Harford. With runners at the corners, Rojas Jr. tried to steal second to induce a pickle situation and allow Lynch to score. First-baseman Gary Lora whipped the ball home, and Dylan Leach chased Lynch back to third. As he did, he ran into Brendan Ryan standing in the baseline. The umpiring crew awarded Lynch home to give the Voyagers a 2-0 lead.

Billings did not score until the seventh inning after a one-out single by Gabe Wurtz. With two outs, Booker brought Wurtz home to make it a 2-1 deficit.

Great Falls had a two-out RBI single of their own to answer in the top of the eighth from Caden Green to make it a 3-1 game.

In the bottom of the ninth, Leach walked, while Wurtz singled to lead off the inning. Lora provided a sacrifice bunt, while Booker brought home leach to make it 3-2 with two outs, but Zach Voelker punched out Harford to end the ball game.

Daniel Willie provided one and a third scoreless innings in relief.

Justin Fuson takes the rock for the Mustangs Sunday as they attempt to clinch their second consecutive series win. Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

