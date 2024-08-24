Hawks Drop Wheelers, 8-3

August 24, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Davis, CA - Two-out run-producing hits were the story on Saturday afternoon at Dobbins Stadium as the Boise Hawks (47-36; 22-13) defeated the Yolo High Wheelers (44-37; 21-14) 8-3. The Hawks scored five runs with two out which literally made the difference. Boise's victory snaps a seven-game losing streak while Yolo's loss snaps a seven-game win streak. Earlier in the day, the Oakland Ballers won a doubleheader---the Ballers have a half-game first place lead over the Hawks and a game-and-a-half lead over the now, third place High Wheelers. The top two teams in the league make the playoffs.

Yolo scored a run in the first inning on a two-out single by first baseman Jose Gonzalez. However, that was short-lived as Boise took the lead for good scoring three times in the second. Shortstop Trevor Minder led off with a walk. Center fielder Noah Marcelo followed with a single which set up second baseman Tyner Hughes RBI hit that tied the game. Designated hitter Patrick Merino untied the game with a single making it 2-1 Hawks. Left fielder Michael O'Hara concluded the scoring with an RBI groundout to shortstop putting the visitors advantage at 3-1.

The individual story on Saturday was the stellar pitching of Boise right-handed starter Brayden Spears (6-1). At one point he retired 17-of-18 and 12 straight. He lasted seven (plus) innings and struck out nine---both season highs for him. Spears gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks.

The Hawks added two two-out runs in the fifth on a double to right by catcher Nich Klemp (nine hits in the series) which made it 5-1.

In the eighth, the High Wheelers made some noise scoring twice. Center fielder Brayland Skinner drove in a run on a single to center and designated hitter Braedon Blackford added a sac fly. Yolo had a chance to take the lead down 5-3 but stranded two.

The back-breaking hit came in the ninth. Boise began its rally with two out and nobody on with a single and an error. Third baseman Nick Viola (25--team-high) belted a three-run homer to left on an 0-2 count off Yolo reliever Jack Zalasky that for all intents and purposes put the game to bed making it 8-3. It was the first homer of the series for Boise.

Brandon Mitchell (4-2) suffered the loss for Yolo. He struck out four in five innings while allowing seven hits, five runs (all earned) and walked two.

The teams finish this series on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. PST. The same starters from the first game of this set are slated to start. It'll be right-hander Luke Malone (6-4) for Boise against Yolo righty Ben Ferrer (8-3).

HIGH TALES

Zalasky's appearance was the first on a day where Connor Langrell didn't pitch--encompassing the prior 13 times. The last 13 days he pitched, Langrell also had an appearance. Zalasky leads the club in games pitched with 34

Second baseman Bobby Lada's ten-game hitting streak came to end going 0-4. He was 18-38 during the stretch, .474

Shortstop Braylin Marine extended his hitting streak to eight games (14-30, .467) with an eighth inning single

Reliever Ethan Bates pitched two shutout innings giving him three such frames this series over two games. Fellow bullpener Kris Anglin worked a shutout sixth--he has three scoreless innings in two games this week

