Seven Michigan Panthers Earn All-UFL Honors
June 5, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
Michigan Panthers News Release
ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today announced its inaugural All-UFL Team. All eight UFL teams were represented among the all-league selections, with the Michigan Panthers taking a league-high seven All-UFL honors.
The only offensive representative on the All-UFL Team for the Panthers was wide receiver Marcus Simms. Simms made 23 receptions for a team-high 426 yards and three touchdowns in eight games, despite missing the final two games of the season due to injury. His 18.5 yards per catch ranked as the highest in the league.
On the defensive side, defensive end Breeland Speaks, defensive tackle Daniel Wise, cornerback Nate Brooks and safety Kai Nacua were all named to the All-UFL Team. Speaks led the league with 9.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. He finished with a total of 32 tackles. Wise, despite making five starts to open the season and then missing the rest of the year due to injury, posted 16 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Brooks finished second on the team with six pass breakups and had one interception to go with 36 total tackles, including two tackles for loss. Nacua led the team with 47 total tackles and finished tied for the most interceptions in the league (3) and the most pass breakups (8).
Kicker Jake Bates and long snapper Jordan Ober also earned All-UFL honors as specialists. Bates finished the season 17-of-22 on field goals and was 3-of-4 from beyond 60 yards. Ober handled all snapping duties for punts and kicks throughout the season.
The full 2024 All-UFL Team is listed below with the Panthers representatives and their respective positions bolded.
2024 All-UFL Team
Offense
Quarterback - Adrian Martinez, Birmingham Stallions
Running Back - Jacob Saylors, St. Louis Battlehawks
Wide Receiver - Hakeem Butler, St. Louis Battlehawks; Daewood Davis, Memphis Showboats; Marcus Simms, Michigan Panthers
Tight End - Jace Sternberger, Birmingham Stallions
Offensive Tackle - Jaryd Jones-Smith, St. Louis Battlehawks, Bobby Evans, Arlington Renegades
Offensive Guard - Zack Johnson, Birmingham Stallions; Kohl Levao, San Antonio Brahmas
Center - Mike Panasiuk, St. Louis Battlehawks
Defense
Defensive Line - Carlos Davis, Birmingham Stallions; Daniel Wise, Michigan Panthers
Edge/Outside Linebacker - Chris Odom, Houston Roughnecks; Breeland Speaks, Michigan Panthers
Inside Linebacker - Tavante Beckett, San Antonio Brahmas; Willie Harvey, St. Louis Battlehawks
Cornerback - Deandre Baker, D.C. Defenders; Nate Brooks, Michigan Panthers; Ajene Harris, Arlington Renegades
Safety - Kai Nacua, Michigan Panthers; A.J. Thomas, Birmingham Stallions
Special Teams
Kicker - Jake Bates, Michigan Panthers
Punter - Marquette King, Arlington Renegades
Long Snapper - Jordan Ober, Michigan Panthers
Return Specialist - Chris Rowland, D.C. Defenders
The 2024 United Football League playoffs begin this weekend. The USFL Conference Championship Game is slated for 3 p.m. ET Saturday (June 8) at Protective Stadium, where the Birmingham Stallions will host the Michigan Panthers. The XFL Conference Championship will kick off at 7 p.m. ET Sunday (June 9) at The Dome at America's Center, with the St. Louis Battlehawks hosting the San Antonio Brahmas.
The 2024 UFL season will conclude with the Championship game, presented by the U.S. Army, on June 16th, hosted at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.
Tickets to the 2024 UFL Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship are available at theufl.com.
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from June 5, 2024
- Three Arlington Renegades Players Named to All-UFL Team - Arlington Renegades
- Two San Antonio Brahmas Earn All-UFL Honors - San Antonio Brahmas
- UFL Announces Inaugural All-UFL Team - UFL
- Seven Michigan Panthers Earn All-UFL Honors - Michigan Panthers
- Stallions' Adrian Martinez Headlines RJ Young's UFL Postseason Awards - UFL
- UFL Week 10 Power Rankings: Stallions, Panthers, Battlehawks Finish on Top - UFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Michigan Panthers Stories
- Seven Michigan Panthers Earn All-UFL Honors
- Panthers Fall to Stallions 20-19 in Season Finale
- Perez, Speaks and Tabor Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Perkins Leads Panthers to 26-22 Comeback Win Over Roughnecks
- Michigan Panthers Game Notes for Week 9 vs. the Houston Roughnecks