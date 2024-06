Seven Michigan Panthers Earn All-UFL Honors

June 5, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today announced its inaugural All-UFL Team. All eight UFL teams were represented among the all-league selections, with the Michigan Panthers taking a league-high seven All-UFL honors.

The only offensive representative on the All-UFL Team for the Panthers was wide receiver Marcus Simms. Simms made 23 receptions for a team-high 426 yards and three touchdowns in eight games, despite missing the final two games of the season due to injury. His 18.5 yards per catch ranked as the highest in the league.

On the defensive side, defensive end Breeland Speaks, defensive tackle Daniel Wise, cornerback Nate Brooks and safety Kai Nacua were all named to the All-UFL Team. Speaks led the league with 9.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. He finished with a total of 32 tackles. Wise, despite making five starts to open the season and then missing the rest of the year due to injury, posted 16 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Brooks finished second on the team with six pass breakups and had one interception to go with 36 total tackles, including two tackles for loss. Nacua led the team with 47 total tackles and finished tied for the most interceptions in the league (3) and the most pass breakups (8).

Kicker Jake Bates and long snapper Jordan Ober also earned All-UFL honors as specialists. Bates finished the season 17-of-22 on field goals and was 3-of-4 from beyond 60 yards. Ober handled all snapping duties for punts and kicks throughout the season.

The full 2024 All-UFL Team is listed below with the Panthers representatives and their respective positions bolded.

2024 All-UFL Team

Offense

Quarterback - Adrian Martinez, Birmingham Stallions

Running Back - Jacob Saylors, St. Louis Battlehawks

Wide Receiver - Hakeem Butler, St. Louis Battlehawks; Daewood Davis, Memphis Showboats; Marcus Simms, Michigan Panthers

Tight End - Jace Sternberger, Birmingham Stallions

Offensive Tackle - Jaryd Jones-Smith, St. Louis Battlehawks, Bobby Evans, Arlington Renegades

Offensive Guard - Zack Johnson, Birmingham Stallions; Kohl Levao, San Antonio Brahmas

Center - Mike Panasiuk, St. Louis Battlehawks

Defense

Defensive Line - Carlos Davis, Birmingham Stallions; Daniel Wise, Michigan Panthers

Edge/Outside Linebacker - Chris Odom, Houston Roughnecks; Breeland Speaks, Michigan Panthers

Inside Linebacker - Tavante Beckett, San Antonio Brahmas; Willie Harvey, St. Louis Battlehawks

Cornerback - Deandre Baker, D.C. Defenders; Nate Brooks, Michigan Panthers; Ajene Harris, Arlington Renegades

Safety - Kai Nacua, Michigan Panthers; A.J. Thomas, Birmingham Stallions

Special Teams

Kicker - Jake Bates, Michigan Panthers

Punter - Marquette King, Arlington Renegades

Long Snapper - Jordan Ober, Michigan Panthers

Return Specialist - Chris Rowland, D.C. Defenders

The 2024 United Football League playoffs begin this weekend. The USFL Conference Championship Game is slated for 3 p.m. ET Saturday (June 8) at Protective Stadium, where the Birmingham Stallions will host the Michigan Panthers. The XFL Conference Championship will kick off at 7 p.m. ET Sunday (June 9) at The Dome at America's Center, with the St. Louis Battlehawks hosting the San Antonio Brahmas.

The 2024 UFL season will conclude with the Championship game, presented by the U.S. Army, on June 16th, hosted at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Tickets to the 2024 UFL Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship are available at theufl.com.

