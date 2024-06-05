Two San Antonio Brahmas Earn All-UFL Honors

June 5, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today announced its inaugural All-UFL Team. All eight UFL teams were represented among the all-league selections, with the Michigan Panthers taking a league-high seven All-UFL honors.

Two San Antonio Brahmas were selected to the team: LB Tavante Beckett and LG Kohl Levao.

Beckett, a native of Chesapeake, Va. and a Marshall alum, ranked third in the UFL in tackles finishing the regular season with 72 tackles. He ranked third in the UFL in tackles for loss (9). San Antonio finished the UFL regular season as the league's best defense. Heading into postseason, the Brahmas leads the UFL in sacks (32), scoring defense (15.3 ppg), total defense (256.7 ypg), total points allowed (153), touchdowns allowed (12), first downs allowed (154), defensive third-down conversions (31.9%) and all-purpose yards allowed (401.7 ypg) and ranks second in tackles for loss (51), third in fumbles forced (9), fourth in total tackles (635) and seventh in takeaways (10). The Brahmas have yielded just 12 touchdowns (3 rushing, 9 passing) which is best in the UFL.

Levao, a native of Aberdeen, Washington and a Hawaii alum, started all 10 games at left guard for the Brahmas and is rated as the top offensive guard in the UFL by PFF. San Antonio ranks third in total offense averaging 296.6 yards per game while ranking third in passing offense (2004 yards) and fourth rushing offense (962 yards). He did not allow a sack this season.

2024 All-UFL Team

Offense

Quarterback - Adrian Martinez, Birmingham Stallions

Running Back - Jacob Saylors, St. Louis Battlehawks

Wide Receiver - Hakeem Butler, St. Louis Battlehawks; Daewood Davis, Memphis Showboats Marcus Simms, Michigan Panthers

Tight End - Jace Sternberger, Birmingham Stallions

Offensive Tackle - Jaryd Jones-Smith, St. Louis Battlehawks, Bobby Evans, Arlington Renegades

Offensive Guard - Zack Johnson, Birmingham Stallions; Kohl Levao, San Antonio Brahmas

Center - Mike Panasiuk, St. Louis Battlehawks

Defense

Defensive Line - Carlos Davis, Birmingham Stallions; Daniel Wise, Michigan Panthers

Edge/Outside Linebacker - Chris Odom, Houston Roughnecks; Breeland Speaks, Michigan Panthers

Inside Linebacker - Tavante Beckett, San Antonio Brahmas ; Willie Harvey, St. Louis Battlehawks

Cornerback - Deandre Baker, D.C. Defenders; Nate Brooks, Michigan Panthers; Ajene Harris, Arlington Renegades

Safety - Kai Nacua, Michigan Panthers; A.J. Thomas, Birmingham Stallions

Special Teams

Kicker - Jake Bates, Michigan Panthers

Punter - Marquette King, Arlington Renegades

Long Snapper - Jordan Ober, Michigan Panthers

Return Specialist - Chris Rowland, D.C. Defenders

The 2024 United Football League playoffs begin this weekend. The USFL Conference Championship Game is slated for 3 p.m. ET Saturday (June 8) at Protective Stadium, where the Birmingham Stallions will host the Michigan Panthers. The XFL Conference Championship will kick off at 7 p.m. ET Sunday (June 9) at The Dome at America's Center, with the St. Louis Battlehawks hosting the San Antonio Brahmas.

The 2024 UFL season will conclude with the Championship game, presented by the U.S. Army, on June 16th, hosted at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Tickets to the 2024 UFL Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship are available at theufl.com.

