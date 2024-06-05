Two San Antonio Brahmas Earn All-UFL Honors
June 5, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
San Antonio Brahmas News Release
ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today announced its inaugural All-UFL Team. All eight UFL teams were represented among the all-league selections, with the Michigan Panthers taking a league-high seven All-UFL honors.
Two San Antonio Brahmas were selected to the team: LB Tavante Beckett and LG Kohl Levao.
Beckett, a native of Chesapeake, Va. and a Marshall alum, ranked third in the UFL in tackles finishing the regular season with 72 tackles. He ranked third in the UFL in tackles for loss (9). San Antonio finished the UFL regular season as the league's best defense. Heading into postseason, the Brahmas leads the UFL in sacks (32), scoring defense (15.3 ppg), total defense (256.7 ypg), total points allowed (153), touchdowns allowed (12), first downs allowed (154), defensive third-down conversions (31.9%) and all-purpose yards allowed (401.7 ypg) and ranks second in tackles for loss (51), third in fumbles forced (9), fourth in total tackles (635) and seventh in takeaways (10). The Brahmas have yielded just 12 touchdowns (3 rushing, 9 passing) which is best in the UFL.
Levao, a native of Aberdeen, Washington and a Hawaii alum, started all 10 games at left guard for the Brahmas and is rated as the top offensive guard in the UFL by PFF. San Antonio ranks third in total offense averaging 296.6 yards per game while ranking third in passing offense (2004 yards) and fourth rushing offense (962 yards). He did not allow a sack this season.
2024 All-UFL Team
Offense
Quarterback - Adrian Martinez, Birmingham Stallions
Running Back - Jacob Saylors, St. Louis Battlehawks
Wide Receiver - Hakeem Butler, St. Louis Battlehawks; Daewood Davis, Memphis Showboats Marcus Simms, Michigan Panthers
Tight End - Jace Sternberger, Birmingham Stallions
Offensive Tackle - Jaryd Jones-Smith, St. Louis Battlehawks, Bobby Evans, Arlington Renegades
Offensive Guard - Zack Johnson, Birmingham Stallions; Kohl Levao, San Antonio Brahmas
Center - Mike Panasiuk, St. Louis Battlehawks
Defense
Defensive Line - Carlos Davis, Birmingham Stallions; Daniel Wise, Michigan Panthers
Edge/Outside Linebacker - Chris Odom, Houston Roughnecks; Breeland Speaks, Michigan Panthers
Inside Linebacker - Tavante Beckett, San Antonio Brahmas ; Willie Harvey, St. Louis Battlehawks
Cornerback - Deandre Baker, D.C. Defenders; Nate Brooks, Michigan Panthers; Ajene Harris, Arlington Renegades
Safety - Kai Nacua, Michigan Panthers; A.J. Thomas, Birmingham Stallions
Special Teams
Kicker - Jake Bates, Michigan Panthers
Punter - Marquette King, Arlington Renegades
Long Snapper - Jordan Ober, Michigan Panthers
Return Specialist - Chris Rowland, D.C. Defenders
The 2024 United Football League playoffs begin this weekend. The USFL Conference Championship Game is slated for 3 p.m. ET Saturday (June 8) at Protective Stadium, where the Birmingham Stallions will host the Michigan Panthers. The XFL Conference Championship will kick off at 7 p.m. ET Sunday (June 9) at The Dome at America's Center, with the St. Louis Battlehawks hosting the San Antonio Brahmas.
The 2024 UFL season will conclude with the Championship game, presented by the U.S. Army, on June 16th, hosted at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.
Tickets to the 2024 UFL Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship are available at theufl.com.
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from June 5, 2024
- Three Arlington Renegades Players Named to All-UFL Team - Arlington Renegades
- Two San Antonio Brahmas Earn All-UFL Honors - San Antonio Brahmas
- UFL Announces Inaugural All-UFL Team - UFL
- Seven Michigan Panthers Earn All-UFL Honors - Michigan Panthers
- Stallions' Adrian Martinez Headlines RJ Young's UFL Postseason Awards - UFL
- UFL Week 10 Power Rankings: Stallions, Panthers, Battlehawks Finish on Top - UFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio Brahmas Stories
- Two San Antonio Brahmas Earn All-UFL Honors
- Perez, Speaks and Tabor Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Brahmas Take First in Conference, Hand Birmingham First Loss
- Martinez, Cole and Gallman Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- San Antonio Brahmas Ready to Yellow out Alamodome for Hats off to Heroes