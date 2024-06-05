Three Arlington Renegades Players Named to All-UFL Team

June 5, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today announced its inaugural All-UFL Team. Three Renegades were named; OT Bobby Evans, CB Ajene Harris and P Marquette King.

OT Bobby Evans played in all 10 games for the Renegades with six starts. The Oklahoma standout was one of the key stops helping the Renegades become the second best in offense in the league.

CB Ajene Harris, played and started in all 10 games this season, recording a total of 39 tackles (28 unassisted and 11 assisted). In passing defense, he was pivotal, recording one interception with eight breakups and one fumble return. His highest game came against the Memphis Showboats at home where he recorded a total of eight tackles (6 unassisted and 2 assisted).

P Marquette King led the league in punting, averaging 48.5 yards per punt, recording a total of 1358 yards. His longest punt of the season came against the San Antonio Brahmas at home for 63 yards.

2024 All-UFL Team

Offense

Quarterback - Adrian Martinez, Birmingham Stallions

Running Back - Jacob Saylors, St. Louis Battlehawks

Wide Receiver - Hakeem Butler, St. Louis Battlehawks; Daewood Davis, Memphis Showboats; Marcus Simms, Michigan Panthers

Tight End - Jace Sternberger, Birmingham Stallions

Offensive Tackle - Jaryd Jones-Smith, St. Louis Battlehawks, Bobby Evans, Arlington Renegades

Offensive Guard - Zack Johnson, Birmingham Stallions; Kohl Levao, San Antonio Brahmas

Center - Mike Panasiuk, St. Louis Battlehawks

Defense

Defensive Line - Carlos Davis, Birmingham Stallions; Daniel Wise, Michigan Panthers

Edge/Outside Linebacker - Chris Odom, Houston Roughnecks; Breeland Speaks, Michigan Panthers

Inside Linebacker - Tavante Beckett, San Antonio Brahmas; Willie Harvey, St. Louis Battlehawks

Cornerback - Deandre Baker, D.C. Defenders; Nate Brooks, Michigan Panthers; Ajene Harris, Arlington Renegades

Safety - Kai Nacua, Michigan Panthers; A.J. Thomas, Birmingham Stallions

Special Teams

Kicker - Jake Bates, Michigan Panthers

Punter - Marquette King, Arlington Renegades

Long Snapper - Jordan Ober, Michigan Panthers

Return Specialist - Chris Rowland, D.C. Defenders

The 2024 United Football League playoffs begin this weekend. The USFL Conference Championship Game is slated for 3 p.m. ET Saturday (June 8) at Protective Stadium, where the Birmingham Stallions will host the Michigan Panthers. The XFL Conference Championship will kick off at 7 p.m. ET Sunday (June 9) at The Dome at America's Center, with the St. Louis Battlehawks hosting the San Antonio Brahmas.

The 2024 UFL season will conclude with the Championship game, presented by the U.S. Army, on June 16th, hosted at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Tickets to the 2024 UFL Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship are available at theufl.com.

