Three Arlington Renegades Players Named to All-UFL Team
June 5, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
Arlington Renegades News Release
ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League today announced its inaugural All-UFL Team. Three Renegades were named; OT Bobby Evans, CB Ajene Harris and P Marquette King.
OT Bobby Evans played in all 10 games for the Renegades with six starts. The Oklahoma standout was one of the key stops helping the Renegades become the second best in offense in the league.
CB Ajene Harris, played and started in all 10 games this season, recording a total of 39 tackles (28 unassisted and 11 assisted). In passing defense, he was pivotal, recording one interception with eight breakups and one fumble return. His highest game came against the Memphis Showboats at home where he recorded a total of eight tackles (6 unassisted and 2 assisted).
P Marquette King led the league in punting, averaging 48.5 yards per punt, recording a total of 1358 yards. His longest punt of the season came against the San Antonio Brahmas at home for 63 yards.
2024 All-UFL Team
Offense
Quarterback - Adrian Martinez, Birmingham Stallions
Running Back - Jacob Saylors, St. Louis Battlehawks
Wide Receiver - Hakeem Butler, St. Louis Battlehawks; Daewood Davis, Memphis Showboats; Marcus Simms, Michigan Panthers
Tight End - Jace Sternberger, Birmingham Stallions
Offensive Tackle - Jaryd Jones-Smith, St. Louis Battlehawks, Bobby Evans, Arlington Renegades
Offensive Guard - Zack Johnson, Birmingham Stallions; Kohl Levao, San Antonio Brahmas
Center - Mike Panasiuk, St. Louis Battlehawks
Defense
Defensive Line - Carlos Davis, Birmingham Stallions; Daniel Wise, Michigan Panthers
Edge/Outside Linebacker - Chris Odom, Houston Roughnecks; Breeland Speaks, Michigan Panthers
Inside Linebacker - Tavante Beckett, San Antonio Brahmas; Willie Harvey, St. Louis Battlehawks
Cornerback - Deandre Baker, D.C. Defenders; Nate Brooks, Michigan Panthers; Ajene Harris, Arlington Renegades
Safety - Kai Nacua, Michigan Panthers; A.J. Thomas, Birmingham Stallions
Special Teams
Kicker - Jake Bates, Michigan Panthers
Punter - Marquette King, Arlington Renegades
Long Snapper - Jordan Ober, Michigan Panthers
Return Specialist - Chris Rowland, D.C. Defenders
The 2024 United Football League playoffs begin this weekend. The USFL Conference Championship Game is slated for 3 p.m. ET Saturday (June 8) at Protective Stadium, where the Birmingham Stallions will host the Michigan Panthers. The XFL Conference Championship will kick off at 7 p.m. ET Sunday (June 9) at The Dome at America's Center, with the St. Louis Battlehawks hosting the San Antonio Brahmas.
The 2024 UFL season will conclude with the Championship game, presented by the U.S. Army, on June 16th, hosted at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.
Tickets to the 2024 UFL Conference Championship games and the UFL Championship are available at theufl.com.
