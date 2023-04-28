Series Tied 2-2 After 2-1 Loss in Game 4

Allen Americans' Mikael Robidoux on game night

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), dropped a 2-1 game to the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night in front of a packed house of 5,306 at CUTX Event Center.

The Americans scored the opening goal of the contest just under six minutes into the opening frame when Kris Myllari fired one past Shane Starrett for his first of the playoffs from Grant Hebert and Stefan Fournier. It would remain that way until the final 39 seconds left in the period when Loren Ulett slid one into the Americans net to tie the game at 1-1

There would be no scoring in the second period despite numerous power play chances. It looked like the game was headed to overtime until the final 1:46 of the third period when a Ryan Harrison shot would go in the Allen net off an Americans player's stick to put Kansas City in the lead for the first time in the game. The Americans pulled the goalie shortly after but were unable to tie the score as the Mavericks evened the series at 2-2. Game 5 will be on Saturday night at 7:05 PM.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Chad Costello: "It's a tough way to lose. The puck goes in our net off one of our players' sticks. Just bad luck. We need to move on from this one quickly and get back to work tomorrow night."

Colton Saucerman: "I thought we had good energy all night. We had chances and probably deserved to win that game. Unlucky bounce but that's the playoffs. We will look at some things and be even better tomorrow."

Kris Myllari: "I think we played a good game overall. Obviously two tough bounces on their goals but you need to give them credit for putting pucks in the greasy areas of the ice. We need to bounce back tomorrow by just sticking to our game. Eventually we're going to see some pucks go in both 5-on-5 and on the power play."

Three Stars of the game:

1. KC - R. Harrison

2. ALN - K. Mandolese

3. KC - S. Starrett

