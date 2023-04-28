Rabbits Score Three Unanswered, Top Icemen 3-1 to Tie Series at 2-2

April 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - Three unanswered goals by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits paved the way for a 3-1 win over the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Game 4 of the South Division Semifinal.

After the game started with an aggressive offensive attack by the Swamp Rabbits, the Icemen broke the deadlock at 13:43, as Matt Iacopelli sped down the wing for his second of the series.

Greenville tied the game in the second period, at 13:51, Joe Leahy paddled his first professional goal into the Jacksonville net.

Early in the third, the Swamp Rabbits captured their first lead of the game, as Carter Souch's shot rebounded to Ben Freeman, who scored his second of the series just 2:21 into the period. Shortly after, at 3:35, Justin Nachbaur scored on the rebound, his first goal of the series to give the Swamp Rabbits the 3-1 lead.

Greenville's goaltender Ryan Bednard made 11 saves in the third period, stopping 22 of 23 Jacksonville chances for his second win of the series.

Greenville's win the Swamp Rabbits level with the Icemen at 2-2 in the best-of-seven South Division Semifinal.

The Swamp Rabbits and the Icemen meet again at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, April 29, for Game 5. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.