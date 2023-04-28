Kelly Cup Playoffs Game 4 Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Jacksonville (7:00pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-1-1) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (1-1-1)

South Division Semifinal

April 28, 2023 | 7:00 PM | Kelly Cup Playoffs Game 4 | JAX leads 2-1

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Jake Jackson (16), Tyler Hascall (8)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Davids Rozitis (90)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS ICEMEN SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (5-4-2-0) Home:(1-3-2-0) Away: (4-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

April 25, 2023 - GAME 3: Greenville 4 vs Jacksonville 7

All-Time Record:

(30-26-8)

All-Time Playoff Record:

(1-1-1)

QUICK BITS

LOOKING TO LEVEL THINGS:

Tuesday night was far from what the Swamp Rabbits envisioned when they returned to Bon Secours Wellness Arena for Game 3 against the Icemen. After the Tanner Eberle scored the opener in the first, the Icemen went on a run of five straight goals to put the Rabbits in a deep hole. Just when things looked bleak for the Swamp Rabbits, Head Coach Andrew Lord pulled goaltender Luke Richardson for a 6-on-4 power-play that saw the Rabbits get back on the board. The plan worked, so Lord pulled Richardson, again, and the Rabbits cut the score line to 5-3. Third time's a charm? Third time's a charm. Lord's Rabbits scored a third goal with their goaltender pulled and cut the lopsided game down to a one-goal thriller. The luck ran out on the Rabbits, as the Icemen netted two into the empty net to secure the 7-4 victory, setting up a Game 4 that could level the series for Greenville or put them on the brink of elimination.

SCOUTING THE ICEMEN:

Charles Williams has been nothing short of sensational in the Jacksonville net through the first three games of the series. Despite allowing eight goals in the series, the sixth-year pro has prevented numerous Swamp Rabbits scoring chances and has stopped the necessary number of shots to give the Icemen the lead in the series. His 2.36 goals-against average in the first round may earn him a fourth straight start in Game 4. Derek Lodermeier, who didn't record a point in eight postseason games in 2022, recorded a hat-trick in Game 3. Lodermeier, who has played 200 regular season games in an Icemen sweater, was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the series but has now equaled his regular season goal total against the Swamp Rabbits. While Christopher Brown hasn't recorded a goal in the series, he has created them, left and right, leading all point scorers with five assists.

JUMPING AHEAD:

In all three games of the series, Greenville has scored the opening goal, two of which have come in the first period. Game 1 saw Ben Freeman net a power-play goal midway through the opening 20. Game 2 made the Rabbits wait until 15 seconds into the second before the lead was established. Game 3 started with Tanner Eberle kickstarting a two-goal night with a power-play goal early in the third. During the regular season, the Rabbits went 27-8-5-0 when scoring the opening goal but find themselves down 2-1 when doing so in the South Division Semifinal.

SHARING THE SPOILS:

Through three games, the Swamp Rabbits have produced nine goals from seven different scorers, with Tanner Eberle and Josh McKechney scoring two goals each. The seven are a part of 13 of the 19 total skaters who have recorded a point in series. Nine of those skaters have recorded multiple points, with four of them posting three points each.

SPECIAL TEAMS ROLLER COASTER:

Greenville's special teams have had good days and not so good days through the first three games of the series. The penalty-kill, which finished the regular season at 77.7%, led the way in the first two games, going a perfect 12/12 in Jacksonville. The return to Greenville saw the killers allow three power-play goals while still holding the Icemen at bay on an additional five chances.

The Rabbits power-play started the series with a first period goal in Game 1, going 1/2 over the 60 minutes. The momentum failed to carry over to Game 2, where the Rabbits were held off the board on seven power-plays. In Game 3, Greenville got back to scoring on the man-advantage, going 2/5 despite dropping the game.

ECHL Stories from April 28, 2023

