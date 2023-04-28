Stingrays Even Series Behind Lukosevicius' Pair of Goals

ESTERO, FL - The South Carolina Stingrays evened the series at two wins apiece behind a 4-2 defeat of the Florida Everblades on Friday night at Hertz Arena. Clay Stevenson turned back 34 shots to earn the victory in net.

Florida broke through at the 2:20 mark of the first period as Oliver Chau netted his first postseason goal in his postseason debut. Chau's goal gave the Everblades a 1-0 lead for the third time in the series.

The Stingrays responded 1:02 later on Jarid Lukosevicius' third goal in the past two games. Lukosevicius split the Florida defense and collected a puck before firing a shot past the blocker of Cam Johnson for the tie game.

Josh Wilkins gave South Carolina a one-goal lead 38 seconds later as he tallied his first goal of the postseason on the man advantage off a rebound from Bear Hughes. Wilkins led the Stingrays during the regular season with 12 power play goals, the franchises' most in 14 seasons.

Following a scoreless second period, Florida tied the game early in the third frame as Sean Josling tipped a shot over the shoulder of Stevenson for the 2-2 contest.

Lukosevicius regained the Stingrays' lead on his second goal of the match with 9:21 left in regulation. Hughes won a faceoff to Lukosevicius who fired a shot over the right shoulder of Johnson for the 3-2 lead.

With time winding down, Anthony Del Gaizo iced the game on his first goal of the postseason. Hughes picked up the helper as he recorded a three-assist night.

