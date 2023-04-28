ECHL Transactions - April 28
April 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 28, 2023:
Florida:
Add Oliver Chau, F activated from reserve
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D placed on reserve
Delete Ashton Calder, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve
Add Tristan Pelletier, F activated from reserve
Delete William Provost, F placed on reserve
Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve
Delete Adam Brubacher, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Anthony Beauchamp, F activated from reserve
Add Carter Souch, F activated from reserve
Delete Colton Young, F placed on reserve
Delete Dallas Gerads, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from reserve
Add Ryan Dmowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Walker, F placed on reserve
Delete Jack Becker, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Julian Kislin, D activated from reserve
Add Easton Brodzinski, F activated from reserve
Delete Benjamin Tardif, F placed on reserve
Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Magera, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Dakota Raabe, F activated from reserve
Add Zachary Tsekos, F activated from reserve
Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on reserve
Delete Mick Messner, F placed on reserve
