ECHL Transactions - April 28

April 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 28, 2023:

Florida:

Add Oliver Chau, F activated from reserve

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D placed on reserve

Delete Ashton Calder, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

Add Tristan Pelletier, F activated from reserve

Delete William Provost, F placed on reserve

Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve

Delete Adam Brubacher, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Anthony Beauchamp, F activated from reserve

Add Carter Souch, F activated from reserve

Delete Colton Young, F placed on reserve

Delete Dallas Gerads, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from reserve

Add Ryan Dmowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Walker, F placed on reserve

Delete Jack Becker, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Julian Kislin, D activated from reserve

Add Easton Brodzinski, F activated from reserve

Delete Benjamin Tardif, F placed on reserve

Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Lawton Courtnall, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Magera, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Dakota Raabe, F activated from reserve

Add Zachary Tsekos, F activated from reserve

Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on reserve

Delete Mick Messner, F placed on reserve

