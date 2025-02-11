Series Preview: Moccasins & Zydeco Clash in Pivotal Series

February 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins return to action after their bye week, set to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco in a pivotal two-game series at the Monroe Civic Center. As the playoff race intensifies, these matchups hold significant weight, with both teams looking to climb the standings and gain crucial points.

The Moccasins (13-13-5-1-2, 50 pts) split their recent series against Motor City and will be looking to build momentum at home. Meanwhile, the Zydeco (14-10-4-4-3, 60 pts) enter the weekend with a ten-point lead over the Moccasins, making this series crucial in the battle for playoff positioning. The last time these two teams met, the Moccasins delivered a dominant 6-0 victory and they'll be eager to replicate that success on home ice.

TOP SHELF TAKEAWAYS:

POWER PLAY DROUGHT: The Baton Rouge Zydeco are looking to snap a significant slump on the man advantage, having gone 0-for-19 over their last five games. Their last power-play goals came on January 18th against the Danville Dashers, when they went a perfect 3-for-3. The last time they faced Monroe on New Year's Eve, they went 0-for-6.

HOME ICE STRUGGLES: Despite leading the league in attendance, the Moccasins have faced challenges at the Monroe Civic Center, posting a 6-8-4-1-0 record at home this season. However, they'll be looking to change that trend with strong performances in front of their passionate fan base.

SECOND PERIOD SURGE: The Monroe Moccasins have found their stride in the middle frame this season, netting an impressive 44 goals in the second period alone. This offensive surge has been a key factor in their success.

ZYDECO ON THE ROAD: Baton Rouge has been solid away from home, carrying a 7-5-1-0-2 road record into this matchup. They'll look to continue that success and bounce back from their tough loss to Monroe in their last meeting.

KEY PLAYERS TO WATCH:

MONROE: #11 Scott Coash - The Moccasins' leading scorer with 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists), Coash has been a consistent offensive threat and will play a pivotal role in this series.

BATON ROUGE: #96 Tyler Larwood - A key playmaker for the Zydeco, Larwood leads the team in scoring with 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists). He will need to help ignite Baton Rouge's offense, especially as they look to break their power-play drought.

THE SCHEDULE:

Thursday, February 13 - 6:35 PM CST

Friday, February 14 - 7:00 PM CST

HOW TO WATCH:

Catch the action live on KNOE 8 News, the Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network, and the Monroe Moccasins Facebook and YouTube pages.

