Thunderbirds Weekly Report (February 11th)

February 11, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds extended their win streak to eight games over the weekend with a sweep of the Port Huron Prowlers in Michigan. Carolina came from behind in both contests over the weekend to steal the six points from the Prowlers and stay in first in the Continental Division. The Thunderbirds have a 14-point cushion over the second place Athens Rock Lobsters with 21 games remaining in the regular season.

On Friday night, Carolina scored five unanswered goals to rally from a two-goal deficit over the final 21 minutes of play to take down Port Huron, 5-3, in game one. In game two on Saturday evening, the Prowlers again struck first but only led for 1:02 as Jiri Pestuka tied the game on the power play. In the 2nd period, Gus Ford found the game winner 8:14 into the frame as the Thunderbirds killed off seven penalties to finish off the sweep of Port Huron with a 2-1 victory.

The Thunderbirds continue their four-game road trip this weekend in Biloxi, Mississippi against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Carolina has seen Mississippi one other time this season on December 27th and 28th with the Thunderbirds sweeping the Sea Wolves in Biloxi. This weekend will be the last time the two sides face each other this season.

Carolina Leaders

Goals: Gus Ford (15)

Assists: Gus Ford (25)

Points: Gus Ford (40)

+/-: James Farmer (+19)

Penalty Minutes: James Farmer (53)

Power Play Goals: Roman Kraemer (7)

Short Handed Goals: Jon Buttitta (2)

Game Winning Goals: Jon Buttitta/Gus Ford (4)

Wins: Mario Cavaliere (14)

Goals Against Average: Mario Cavaliere (1.91)

Save Percentage: Mario Cavaliere (.929)

THUNDERBIRDS RECORD: 25-7-3

Eight Seems Great: The Thunderbirds have won eight straight games dating back to January 18th, marking their second longest win streak of the year (nine games - 11/15/24-12/14/24). Carolina is averaging 3.6 goals per game while allowing only 1.4 goals across the win streak. The Thunderbirds have also picked up two shutouts across the last eight games, bringing their season total to seven, which is tied for the most in franchise history (2018-19).

Upcoming Schedule:

Friday: 8:05 p.m. - Carolina Thunderbirds vs Mississippi Sea Wolves - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

TV Broadcast: Thunderbirds TV - Radio Broadcast: WTOB 980 AM

Saturday: 7:05 p.m. - Carolina Thunderbirds vs Mississippi Sea Wolves - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

TV Broadcast: Thunderbirds TV - Radio Broadcast: WTOB 980 AM

