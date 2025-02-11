Thunderbirds Have Trio of Transactions

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the FPHL, have had three transactions today affecting the current roster. Defenseman Steven Ford has been issued a two-game suspension by the FPHL following Saturday night's contest against the Port Huron Prowlers. Forward Petr Panacek has been extended on the 15-day IR and forward Dawson Baker has been extended on the 30-day IR.

Ford, who has played in 18 games with Carolina this year, will miss the two games in Biloxi, Mississippi this weekend against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Baker and Panacek, who both were placed on IR on January 14th, will miss more time. Baker and Panacek have not played since January 4th against the Motor City Rockers.

The Thunderbirds return to action on Friday, February 14th, against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Fans can watch the game live on Thunderbirds TV or listen on WTOB 980 AM locally in Winston-Salem.

