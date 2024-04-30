Series Opener in Palm Beach Washed out on Tuesday Night

JUPITER, Fla- Tuesday's series opener between the Daytona Tortugas and Palm Beach Cardinals was postponed due to rain at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader of two seven-inning games on Wednesday, with game one to begin at 4:00 p.m., with the second contest to follow 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

Daytona will start RHP Gabriel Aguilera (0-0, 3.21) in game one with LHP Adam Serwinowski (0-0, 0.00) scheduled for game two. Palm Beach's starters for the twinbill are still to be announced. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. with pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio network with Brennan Mense begins at 3:45 p.m.

