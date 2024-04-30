Threshers Keep Pace Until Four-Run Sixth in Loss

LAKELAND, FL - Luis Caicuto went 2-3 with a double, RBI, and a run but it wasn't enough as the Clearwater Threshers (15-7) dropped the series opener against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (15-7) 7-3 at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday evening. The series continues Wednesday night with the winner taking home sole possession of first place in the FSL West

Lakeland got the first run across on a one-out double in the bottom of the second inning. Keaton Anthony drew a walk to start the Threshers response in the top of the third. Ricardo Rosario followed with a single before Aidan Miller loaded the bases with another walk.

Caicuto drove in the tying run with a sacrifice fly to center field that plated Anthony and moved Rosario to second base. In the next at-bat, Lakeland's starter Joe Miller made a throwing error on a pickoff attempt that allowed Rosario to score from third and give the Threshers a 2-1 lead.

The Flying Tigers came back with two runs of their own in the home half of the third to retake the lead 3-2. The score held until the sixth, when Caicuto began the inning with a double off Flying Tigers reliever Eiker Huizi. After an error moved Caicuto to third, TJayy Walton doubled up the middle to score Caicuto and tie the game at three.

A three-run home run sparked a four-run sixth for Lakeland as they took a 7-3 lead. The final 12 Threshers were retired in order as the Flying Tigers held on to take game one of the series 7-3.

Luke Russo allowed three runs on five hits in 4.0 innings of work with three walks and five strikeouts in a no-decision. Ethan Chenault allowed four runs on three hits with two walks in 1.1 innings of work. Jose Peña allowed one walk and struck out two in 1.2 shutout innings without allowing a hit. Drew Garrett walked two and struck out two in a scoreless and hitless eighth.

Garrett has not allowed a hit in his first 7.2 innings this season...Caicuto tied teammate Trent Farquhar by reaching in his 13th-consecutive game...The pair share the second-longest active on-base streak in the Florida State League...Caicuto now leads the FSL with eight doubles...Ricardo Rosario recorded a hit for the sixth-straight game...He ties Miller for the longest hit streak by a Thresher in 2024...The Threshers continue their six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Wednesday, May 1...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at Joker Marchant Stadium...You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

