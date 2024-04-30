Trent Farquhar Named FSL Player of the Week

April 30, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







After reaching base multiple times in all five games he played against Bradenton, Threshers infielder Trent Farquhar was named Florida State League Player of the Week. He started four of five games in the Homestand against Bradenton, going 3-8 with a two-run homer and a double with three RBIs and three steals in three attempts. His ability to get on-base was most impressive, drawing nine walks over four starts and extending his on-base streak to 13 straight games dating back to the Theshers' opening homestand. On Saturday, April 27th, he came off the bench in the tenth inning with an RBI double to tie the game at two and scored the game's winning run in the Thresher's second walkoff win of the week. He capped off the week with his first professional home run, a go-ahead two-run blast to left field that helped the Threshers finish a series against the Bradenton Marauders with five wins over a six-game homestand.

Farquhar has established himself as a solid infielder on both offense and defense. Primarily patrolling shortstop, he has just one error over 13 games at short and second base and is slashing .310/.474/.524 with one home run and six RBIs through the Threshers' first four series. He has already provided two late game hits that have influenced the score, with a go-ahead single in the eighth inning of the Threshers' first home win of the year on 4/10 and producing the tying and winning runs in the tenth inning of this past Saturday's walkoff win. With his help, the Threshers begin a 12-game road trip and the month of May with a 15-6 record, putting them in a tie for the best record in the league and one game ahead of the Lakeland Flying Tigers for the top spot in the FSL West Division. They begin their 12-game road series with a six-game set in Lakeland on April 30th at 6:30 pm.

